Improved Stanley Dura-Storm Hurricane/Storm Door Set to Exceed Safety Standards in Coastal Regions

Commercial product line serves as first line of defense from hurricanes, withstanding high wind pressure, resisting forced entry, and providing improved energy efficiency.

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Access Technologies, part of the Allegion family of brands and leading provider of automatic door solutions and service, is launching enhanced Dura-Storm door products. Designed to increase the structural resilience of commercial and public buildings, the new and expanded line of Dura-Storm sliding automatic entrance doors provides the utmost protection against windborne debris and hurricane-force wind loads.

Improving on our world-class Dura-Storm 2000/3000 line, our new Dura-Storm doors have been meticulously refined for improved wind load and impact requirements.

"Our team is thrilled to introduce these new and exciting updates to our Dura-Storm product line," said Brian Ha, Project Manager at STANLEY Access Technologies. "These enhancements not only reinforce the efficiency, compliance and robustness of our products but also demonstrate commitment to advancing safety standards in hurricane-prone regions."

Key Features of the new Dura-Storm doors include:

Code-Driven Compliance: The updated Dura-Storm products meet and exceed industry standards, offering options for diverse building regulations, ensuring peace of mind.

Expanded Versatility: The enhanced product is available in additional sizes and configurations. STANLEY doors now safeguard a wider range of facilities including more solutions for "Essential Facilities", to help provide safety for even more people.

The enhanced product is available in additional sizes and configurations. STANLEY doors now safeguard a wider range of facilities including more solutions for "Essential Facilities", to help provide safety for even more people. Enhanced Energy Efficiency: Utilizing code-driven materials including laminated -insulated glass, the doors offer superior energy efficiency over existing laminated glass doors, contributing to sustainability and cost savings.

All effective natural disaster response plans start with understanding and preparation. These new Dura-Storm Doors are available for order now and with hurricane season approaching, there is no better time to invest in fortified building solutions. For all facilities anticipating the upcoming season, early adoption ensures optimal preparedness and peace of mind.

"If your door can't stand up to what mother nature throws at it, it can leave your building – and everything in it – exposed to additional damage and more," said Brian Ha. "At STANLEY Access Technologies, we believe you deserve to defend your entryway with the highest level of protection against the forces of nature."

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

STANLEY ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES is used with permission. STANLEY is the property of Stanley Logistics L.L.C.

