Improvements Coming to Club Known for a Tradition of Excellence

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Collier's Reserve Country Club spoke, and their voices carried a resounding, "yes," for two major renovation projects at one of Florida's most prestigious clubs. The favorable vote for both the golf course and the clubhouse renovation projects will move the final two phases of the club's master plan forward. "The support of the membership for these two projects will continue to advance and elevate the tradition of excellence here at Collier's Reserve," stated Stephen Guillard, President of the Board.

18th hole at Collier's Reserve

Starting in early April 2021, ground will break on the 25-year-old Arthur Hills golf course to restore the iconic design back to its original glory. Greens expansion, drainage improvement and design restoration will breathe new life into the expertly crafted course and continue the long tradition of excellence at Collier's Reserve. Members actively participated in the renovation planning and budgeting phases for the 18-hole Naples icon that led to an 88% favorable vote for the $3.7 million renovation. Collier's Reserve will commission the same architects for the improvements as originally built the course in order to maintain the course's integrity and thoughtful integration into the natural surroundings.

Dining and social events have been centerpieces in the active North Naples community, so the approval of the clubhouse renovation by 93% of voting members was no surprise to club leadership. The clubhouse is more than just a central retreat, it's a critical component of daily operation for members and staff. By updating systems, infrastructure and overall appearance, the nucleus of the community will be beckoned into the next decade and beyond. Casual and formal dining options will expand to serve the needs of members and guests, and a repositioning of the bar will provide flexible cocktail and prefunction service. The $2.8 million renovation spans March through October 2020, culminating in a grand reopening celebration. Treasurer of the Board, David Bupp states, "Thanks to membership growth and backing for these projects, the financial health of Collier's Reserve is stronger than ever."

Over the next two years, a restoration of excellence will make a final sweep across the 450 acres of amenities to renew beloved features while maintaining the commitment to the natural beauty of the land. "This truly is an exciting time for the Club. Over the last three years, Collier's Reserve has evolved into the Club for those who seek an active, intimate experience thanks to our new amenities. The Clubhouse and Golf Course renovation projects will complete our master plan and bring many years of enjoyment to our membership," says Nicholas von Hofen, General Manager. Collier's Reserve was recognized as the world's first ever Audubon Signature Sanctuary and aims to preserve the quiet sophistication of the riverfront property.

A limited number of golf memberships are available, and sports social and social dining memberships are also open. Details about each category can be discussed with Ellie McKay, Director of Membership and Marketing, at emckay@colliersreserve.com or 239-254-2842.

Collier's Reserve stands alone for its beauty, amenities and collective spirit. It is truly a community of distinction. See for yourself at colliersreserve.com.

More about Collier's Reserve:

Come home to the casual elegance and picturesque ambiance of Collier's Reserve, holder of the prestigious Distinguished Club designation from BoardRoom magazine. Nowhere else can members paddle to the Gulf of Mexico, put their best golf game to the test on the challenging Arthur Hills-designed course, play a friendly game of tennis or pickleball, and indulge in award-winning cuisine all within the same well-appointed confines. Nestled within 450 acres of peaceful land along the Cocohatchee River in North Naples, this boutique country club beckons those who crave impeccable service within a natural Old Florida landscape. Its unique beauty was recognized as the world's first-ever Audubon International Signature Sanctuary. Deemed one of "America's Healthiest Clubs" by Prevo Health in 2016, members enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center with an array of personalized classes to suit all desires and a robust variety of cultural, dining and social festivities. Golf Memberships are capped at 300 and Social Membership are available. Collier's Reserve offers a welcoming charm and quiet sophistication, making it the natural choice for Naples living.

Collier's Reserve Country Club is located in North Naples, just 2 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and close to outstanding dining, shopping and entertainment venues, including Fifth Avenue South, Third Street South, The Village Shops on Venetian Bay, Waterside, Mercato, the Naples Philharmonic and Baker Art Museum at Artis-Naples. For more information, visit colliersreserve.com or call 239-254-2842.

ORGANIZATION

Nicholas von Hofen

ColliersReserve.com

239-254-2843

nvonhofen@colliersreserve.com

MEDIA

Josh Milton

CONRIC PR & Marketing

239-690-9840

232602@email4pr.com

SOURCE Collier's Reserve