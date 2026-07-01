Improving Appoints Ashok Iyengar as Executive Vice President of Global Services

DALLAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a modern digital services organization, today announced the appointment of Ashok Iyengar as Executive Vice President of Global Services. In this newly created role, Iyengar will lead Improving's Global Services sales strategy across the company's 21 offices in North America, South America, and India, and responsible for driving the expansion of its enterprise client portfolio.

Ashok Iyengar, Executive Vice President of Global Services at Improving

Iyengar joins Improving with a 34-year record of scaling technology services businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of the Hitachi Business Unit at GlobalLogic, (a Hitachi Group company), where he was one of three founding leaders of the post-acquisition synergy organization. There, he built and scaled the business unit to over $275 Million, spanning Energy, Mobility, Rail, and Connected Industries—making it one of the fastest-growing businesses in GlobalLogic's history.

The appointment comes as Improving continues to expand its global delivery model, with recent additions across Latin America and India. Iyengar's expertise in large-scale digital transformation programs—spanning IT, Operational Technology, data platforms, and AI—positions him to bring coherence and momentum to that growing footprint, while helping enterprise clients translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.

By joining Improving's enterprise model—grounded in trust, excellence, and a people-first culture—Iyengar becomes a key leader in advancing the company's 10-Year Vision of becoming the premier challenger brand in the global digital services industry.

"Ashok brings a rare combination of global scale experience and hands-on delivery leadership," said Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "His track record of building high-performing global teams and driving landmark enterprise engagements will help us unlock the next level of growth—for our clients, our Improvers, and the business."

As EVP of Global Services, Iyengar will unify Improving's global sales model, strengthen strategic partnerships, and expand our global sales team to enable our growth in global delivery. He will collaborate closely with the Managing Director of Global Services, enterprise presidents and global sales leaders across Improving's 21-office network.

"Improving has built something genuinely differentiated—a culture of trust and excellence that clients feel and that Improvers are proud to be part of," said Ashok Iyengar. "I am excited to help translate that culture into enterprise-scale impact, building the kinds of strategic partnerships and global delivery programs that create lasting value for the organizations we serve."

About Improving

Improving is a modern digital services firm specializing in artificial intelligence, data, and application development. Since 2018, it has partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners to accelerate its growth, driven by a strong commitment to trust, diversity, and innovation. The company operates internationally, with 21 offices across the Americas and India. To learn more about Improving, visit https://improving.com/

About Ashok Iyengar

Ashok Iyengar is a global business executive with over 34 years of experience leading growth, digital transformation, and technology-driven business expansion. Formerly SVP and Head of the Hitachi Business Unit at GlobalLogic, he built and scaled the business unit to over $275 Million, spanning Energy, Mobility, Rail, and Connected Industries—making it one of the fastest-growing businesses in GlobalLogic's history. He is recognized for driving strategic growth, large-scale partnerships, AI-enabled transformation initiatives, and high-performance global teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Media Contact:

Kristin Johnson

Improving

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

214.613.4448

SOURCE Improving