Improving is Recognized as the Winner of the 2025 Confluent Enablement Partner of the Year - AMER

Empowering Enterprises Through Best-In-Class Event Streaming Solutions With Confluent.

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving today announced it has been recognized as the 2025 Confluent Enablement Partner of the Year - AMER. The company was honored alongside other global Confluent partners that have shown exceptional commitment to driving customer value through Confluent's data streaming platform.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as Confluent's Enablement Partner of the Year – AMER. The work that our team has done to help empower leading enterprises across North America with modern event streaming architectures and solutions has been truly transformative," said Ehren Seim, Global Alliances Lead, Improving "Confluent has always been a reliable, innovative, and forward-thinking technology partner that has provided our team with the groundbreaking tools and platforms to create solutions that have helped reshape how our clients in the healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and energy sectors utilize their real-time data for meaningful change. We are looking forward to continuing to build upon the momentum from the past year to help clients simplify and accelerate their migration to Confluent with AI."

The Confluent Partner Awards for AMER recognizes regional partners that go above and beyond to deliver transformative customer value with data streaming–whether that's through real-time business solutions or implementing cutting-edge technologies. The 11 regional award categories reflect the many ways partners across system integrations, cloud service providers, and technology partners leverage Confluent's complete data streaming platform to connect, stream, govern, and process data as it happens.

Improving provided outstanding services and solutions as the Enablement Partner of the Year. This award recognizes a partner that has demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing the shared vision for Data in Motion and the category creation of the "Data Streaming Engineer" through a collaborative approach. This partner has invested time and resources into continued professional development and has completed the highest number of certifications through Confluent.

"Our partner ecosystem is fueled by bold innovation and close collaboration with customers, creating new opportunities to transform businesses with data," said Derek Russell, Director of Partner Success AMER at Confluent. "The 2025 Confluent Partner Awards honors the partnerships that are pushing the boundaries through creativity and impact, helping organizations innovate faster and unlock the full potential of real-time data."

Improving is a modern digital services firm specializing in artificial intelligence, data, and application development. Since 2019, it has partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners to accelerate its growth, driven by a strong commitment to trust, diversity, and innovation. The company operates internationally, with 21 offices across the Americas and India. To learn more about Improving, visit https://improving.com/

