Improving Accelerates LATAM Expansion with Addition of Costa Rica Nearshore Development Team

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a modern digital services organization, has expanded its Latin American footprint into Costa Rica, strengthening its nearshore scale to support enterprise clients.

This expansion follows a recently completed M&A transaction with Oceans Code Experts, built on a long-standing and trusted client relationship. The Costa Rica team will transition into Improving's growing global delivery model as a new nearshore hub.

Keylor Arroyo, President of Improving Costa Rica

The strategic move reinforces Improving's continued investment in LATAM as a key growth region. Costa Rica—widely recognized as one of the premier technology hubs in the Americas—is known for its strong STEM education, high English proficiency, and close alignment with U.S. business practices.

By joining Improving's Enterprise Strategy—grounded in trust, excellence, and a people‑first culture—the Costa Rica–based team becomes an integral part of Improving's expanding LATAM delivery model. Operating as a nearshore hub, the team will collaborate closely with onshore and global teams to deliver modern application development and digital transformation services.

"Costa Rica enhances our nearshore capabilities in a meaningful way," said Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "This team's expertise and commitment to high‑quality delivery complement our focus on practical solutions, creative execution, and building teams that deliver real business impact."

The acquired Costa Rica team delivers application, data, and AI‑driven solutions by combining experienced talent with a practical, collaborative approach. This enables quick onboarding and the consistent delivery of smart, results‑focused solutions for enterprise clients.

"We've always believed that exceptional talent, when connected to the right challenges, can create outsized impact," shares Keylor Arroyo Villegas, President of the new Costa Rican Improving organization. "Joining Improving gives us the platform to extend that impact far beyond what we could do alone."

About Improving

Improving is a modern digital services firm specializing in artificial intelligence, data, and application development. Since 2019, it has partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners to accelerate its growth, driven by a strong commitment to trust, diversity, and innovation. The company operates internationally, with 21 offices across the Americas and India. To learn more about Improving, visit https://improving.com/

About Oceans Code Experts

Oceans Code Experts is a nearshore technology services firm that supports companies in scaling their engineering capabilities through development teams. The company has built a strong regional talent network and a reputation for high-quality delivery, enabling clients to scale efficiently while remaining closely aligned with their core operations. To learn more about Oceans Code Experts, visit: https://oceanscode.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Johnson

Improving

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

214.613.4448

SOURCE Improving