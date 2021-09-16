Improving Appoints Kathy Henely as New Board Member

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 August 2021, Improving added Kathy Henely to its Board of Directors. For nearly 20 years, Henely served as a key member of Perficient's senior leadership team, most of that time as its Chief Operations Officer. Her work in this role helped Perficient rapidly scale its business to more than 3,000 employees through organic and acquisition growth.

Kathy is Improving's first independent member of the board, and she will be serving in a very active capacity, regularly providing strategic insight to the board as well as directly to the Chief Executive. "I am extremely excited and energized to bring Kathy to our board during such an important time in Improving's history," shares Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "Kathy's deep experience in operating and scaling a global IT services business is an invaluable asset to our team. Furthermore, her ability to consider the intricacies of company culture combined with business priority is perfectly aligned with our focus within the Conscious Capitalism movement."