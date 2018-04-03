Improving Cardiology Care: BIOTRONIK US to Distribute Aziyo ECM Envelopes

BioEnvelope reduces scar formation and has been shown to mitigate the risk of device migration and erosion in in vivo studies.1 Its unique ECM material consists of a flexible bioscaffold that remodels in three to six months while encouraging the body to naturally regrow and restore functional, vascularized tissue. The newly remodeled tissue may enhance patient comfort and facilitate easier CIED removal for future device replacements.

Device dislodgement and pocket infection following implantation are serious complications that are associated with higher mortality and increased healthcare costs.2 BIOTRONIK partners with hospitals and health systems to alleviate the cost burden of long-term care for CIED patients.

"At BIOTRONIK, quality patient outcomes are our utmost priority. Our parternships with hospitals to reduce cost exemplify our commitment to value-based care," said Marlou Janssen, President of BIOTRONIK, Inc. "That is why our partnership with Aziyo, a proven regenerative medicine company, is so important. It's a partnership that will significantly improve patient care."

With BioEnvelope, physicians can choose how to best treat each individual patient with or without local antibiotic use, extending the benefits of CIED envelopes to more patients and further customizing care.

"It's an exciting time to embrace the merging fields of regenerative medicine and cardiac rhythm management," said Dr. John N. Catanzaro, FESC, FACC, FHRS, SECURE study investigator, associate medical director and associate program director of electrophysiology in Jacksonville, Florida. "The natural ECM material benefits our patients by promoting a natural healing environment that produces a healthy, vascularized tissue pocket without inflammation, scarring or calcification."

BioEnvelope is indicated for use with the full spectrum of transvenous and subcutaneous CIEDs and has a three-year shelf life. It is also made in five sizes, eliminating the need to manually resize envelopes on a case-by-case basis.

"BIOTRONIK is trusted and respected by hospitals, physicians and patients, and our distribution partnership expands access to a meaningful cardiovascular solution," said Andrew Green, Aziyo's EVP and General Manager of Cardiovascular Products. "Our ECM envelopes help deliver the best possible patient care and can reduce cost, providing advantages that complement BIOTRONIK's comprehensive portfolio of cardiac rhythm management devices. This partnership changes the landscape of cardiac care."

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. Our products save and improve the lives of millions of patients with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. Since developing the first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK continues to innovate cardiovascular and endovascular services and solutions. BIOTRONIK has US offices in Lake Oswego, Oregon and New York City.

About Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

Aziyo Biologics is a fully integrated, commercially oriented regenerative medicine company. Since its founding in 2015, the company has expanded through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, creating a high-growth commercial entity. Its proprietary products are used in orthopedic, cardiovascular and other medical specialties.

