BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Antony Blinken's visit to China:

On April 24th, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in China, his first visit since June, 2023, garnering attention from the international community on what influence this will have on China-U.S. relations, the most critical bilateral relationship in the world.

Improving China-U.S. relationship requires efforts from both sides

During his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals; help each other succeed rather than hurt each other; seek common ground and reserve differences rather than engage in vicious competition; and honor words with actions rather than say one thing but do another.

Since the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden last November, positive signs have appeared in China-U.S. relations.

However, with no warning beforehand, the Biden administration announced its escalated restrictions on chip exports to China in late March, which officially came into effect in early April. Around her visit to China, Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, was highly vocal about "overcapacity" in China's clean energy industries, including electric vehicles and solar panels sectors. Soon after, Biden declared in Pittsburgh that America will increase tariffs on steel and aluminum products from China, meanwhile, launching a Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors.

Despite that, we should admit that China and America have maintained frequent high-level exchanges, and Blinken's visit falls into this category. It means that maintaining a stable bilateral relationship via communication remains the consensus between the two countries.

Neither China nor its people wish to see a slip in China-U.S. relations. During Blinken's stay in China, the two sides reached a five-point consensus based on a comprehensive exchange of views, including an agreement to continue working hard to stabilize and develop China-U.S. relations in accordance with the guidance of the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges and contact at all levels, and take measures to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

To keep improving China-U.S. relations, the two sides should walk toward each other, honor commitments, and redouble efforts towards a healthy relationship.

China Mosaic

http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/index.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn