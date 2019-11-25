Improving College Access: Real World Academy Launches Educational Consulting Nonprofit

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real World Academy, an educational consulting nonprofit, has opened its doors to provide students affordable college application and career services. Founded with a mission to serve a diverse student population, Real World Academy provides customized one-on-one services including career exploration, college application services, career training, and freshman year transition services. Career development support for college students is also available with their recent acquisition of Newark College Institute.

Garth Birch, Domenico Randazzo, and Anthony Longo created Real World Academy in response to a critical gap in college access. "For many families, private consulting services seem out of reach. While there are online resources available, the college application process is competitive and complicated. Real World Academy closes that gap with an affordable solution," says Birch. Students are assigned an Agent to help them navigate their options, including four-year colleges, community colleges, military careers, vocation schools, and other career programs.

Real World Academy launched with an impressive team of Agents and Peer Mentors. They also plan to partner with local schools. Birch notes, "We admire the work our guidance counselors are doing, but often the student-to-counselor ratio is high, especially at public high schools. We look forward to supporting counselors in any way we can."

Real World Academy offers in-person and remote services. Families can sign up for a comprehensive package or pay by the hour. And clients working with Real World Academy are making a difference. A portion of all fees will be donated to sponsor students who are unable to pay for the service.

Real World Academy is proud of the difference they are making. Just ask Luna Aguilar, a Morristown High School Student. "My experience has been phenomenal. The program helped me develop crucial skills necessary to succeed in high school, college, and the real world," says Aguilar.

About Real World Academy: Real World Academy was founded with the belief that every student deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential. By delivering affordable college application and career services, Real World Academy ensures each student will achieve a successful transition into the real world. Operating as a nonprofit, Real World Academy is proud to donate a portion of all fees to sponsor students who are unable to pay. Learn more at www.realworldacademy.com.

SOURCE Real World Academy

Related Links

https://www.realworldacademy.com

