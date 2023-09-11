Improving consumer electronics procurement

SpendEdge Highlights Strategies to Improve the Procurement Process in the Consumer Electronics Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the ways through which the consumer electronics industry can improve the procurement process. The experts also mentioned the ideas to enhance the process used for procurement.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared these strategies to implement for improvement in the procurement process:

Read the full resource: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge