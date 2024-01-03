Improving Immunity This Cold and Flu Season

Catching Colds and Coming Down With the Flu Are Annual Events for Many. YoGoody's Convenient Health Tools Can Support a Stronger Immune System.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, U.S. citizens suffer from over a billion colds . The CDC also estimates that they come down with between 9.4 and 41 million cases of the flu annually in recent years. This leads to hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. Whether it is an unfortunate inconvenience or a life-threatening concern, every American is aware of the dangers of cold and flu season.

While it's possible to treat cold and flu symptoms after contracting an illness, the best solution is to take preventative measures. This can be something like getting plenty of sunlight as a source of Vitamin D or exercising regularly. Even then, these basic precautions aren't always enough, which is where YoGoody's Immunity Boost vitamin gummies can fill in the gaps. These provide consumers with a supplement that offers a convenient daily dose of clean, effective, immunity-boosting nutrition.

"Our GummyGoody line is designed to make ongoing vitamin nutrition simple, easy, and delicious," explains YoGoody founder Anabela Ferreira. "Our Immunity Boost gummies are particularly helpful during cold and flu season. They make it easier to keep your body strong and give you a better chance to avoid falling victim to the inevitable annual cycle of sickness."

Immunity Boost uses two key active ingredients to support the immune system: Zinc and Vitamin D. These contribute to the normal function of the immune system. By taking a consistent daily dose of these vitamins, individuals can help their body protect itself naturally.

YoGoody also has two other products in its GummyGoody line. Its Sleep gummies make it easier to fall asleep and reduce fatigue — both of which are important in maintaining health. Its Power Your Mind gummies help with increased focus and energy, which can also be a useful tool during a season filled with shorter days and seasonal sluggishness.

From immunity support to better sleep to improved mental clarity, YoGoody's GummyGoody products are ideal tools for cold-weather health and wellness. They help consumers maintain strong bodies and sharp minds as they navigate the unpleasant elements that come with each fall and winter.

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com .

Media Contact:

YoGoody

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 351963947851

SOURCE YoGoody