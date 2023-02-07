Improving Infant Outcomes with a New Level of Care: NASCEND Seeks to Transform the Care and Medical Outcomes of Opioid-Exposed Infants with Its Innovative Clinical Solution, and Certification Program

Founded by a neonatologist, and based in Louisville, KY, NASCEND, a Certified B-Corp, has developed a new paradigm of care for neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), training thousands of healthcare providers in more than 35 states, and already impacting the lives of more than 1.6 million infants and their families

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most significant medical and social problems in the U.S., the numbers on neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) are sobering with 6.6% of women reporting prescription opiate use in pregnancy of which 1 in 5 reports Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 1 infant is born every 19 minutes with NAS.1

Making matters worse is the societal stigma commonly associated with addiction.

Toward that end, NASCEND, (https://nascend.com/ ), an innovative clinical solution, education, and certification company enhanced by technology, has developed a new Continuum of Care from pregnancy to pediatrics for OEI and has already trained thousands of healthcare providers in more than 35 states.

The company's nationwide training has so far impacted the lives of more than 1.6 million infants and their families.

"Addiction is a devastating disease changing the face of our society, depleting our limited healthcare resources, and forever altering the potential of generations of children," said K. Dawn Forbes, MD, founder and CEO of NASCEND. "The time to act is now to change the trajectory of this disease. Through innovation, education, certification, and technology we will inspire and equip healthcare communities to follow new paths that decrease the impact of drug abuse, improve outcomes for families, and restore the potential for every affected child. It's all about helping babies and families for us…"

The top benefits of NASCEND's NAS/NOWS Certification Program (NNCP) which incorporates the Continuum of Care include:

LESS TIME IN THE HOSPITAL -- The length of stay for infants requiring medication treatment was decreased from 45 to 12 days due to a significant reduction in the length of treatment from 39 to 7 days.

-- Better assessment with their AssessPro App and focusing on comfort first led to a 39% reduction in the number of infants requiring opiate medication. SAVES MONEY -- NASCEND's Continuum of Care significantly reduces the cost of care for substance-exposed infants. Decreasing the number of infants admitted to the NICU and the length of hospital stay for those treated resulted in a per-patient savings of nearly $40,000 – a 74% reduction in the cost of patient care ( $52.3K to $13.6K ) .

"NASCEND's vision is for the NNCP to be the standard of care for OEI nationally," she said.

NASCEND is planning to launch a StartEngine campaign later this month.

ABOUT NASCEND

NASCEND is an innovative clinical solution, education, and certification company enhanced by technology and dedicated to improving outcomes for infants and families affected by maternal substance use disorder (SUD).

