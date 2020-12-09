Improving Named Official Support Partner of .NET Framework MassTransit

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a technology consulting company, has been named the official support partner of MassTransit, a free, open-source distributed application framework for .NET. Improving's ability to provide top-tier technologists for assistance with architecture, integration, and on-going support has made them the obvious choice for this partnership and gives companies that utilize MassTransit for their production systems an excellent option for reliable support moving forward.

MassTransit is the leading open-source distributed application framework and has a broad consumer base across multiple industries and verticals. "By partnering with Improving, there is now a training, consulting, and support solution for companies using MassTransit," states Chris Patterson, author of MassTransit. "Improving has a diverse team of consultants and architects able to help organizations build, deploy, and support distributed applications, and I'm excited to extend this opportunity while keeping MassTransit free."

"We are excited about the partnership and the opportunity to support both companies that leverage MassTransit and the community has grown around Chris and MassTransit," shares David O'Hara, Improving President of the Dallas Enterprise. "There are a lot of folks who have contributed their time, knowledge, and experience to make MassTransit a leader in this space, and we are glad to be participating in that."

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. In July 2018, Improving announced their partnership with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an International presence with 14 office locations across North America. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

About MassTransit

MassTransit is a free, open-source distributed application framework for .NET. MassTransit makes it easy to create applications and services that leverage message-based, loosely-coupled asynchronous communication for higher availability, reliability, and scalability. To learn more about MassTransit, visit https://masstransit-project.com/

