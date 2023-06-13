Improving patient care by making AI tools available to all cardiologists

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Sound Imaging, Inc., creators of the Studycast® system and other industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for medical imaging and reporting, announced today they will preview the Studycast Integration Program at ASE 2023. The first of its kind, this integration program allows a cardiologist to choose from a menu of AI vendors and selectively utilize these AI tools on one or all exams. Additionally, the Studycast system allows the cardiologist to compare results from different AI vendors. This puts the ability to evaluate and build confidence in AI technologies in the hands of the cardiologist. The seamless user interface means that AI evaluation of cardiac images can be a frictionless solution that enhances the cardiology imaging workflow.

This new integration comes on the heels of a rising interest in AI for the medical imaging space. Core Sound Imaging is positioned to meet this demand for Studycast clients, and the market at large. Several vendors are in the final stages of partner agreements. Further announcements will follow as the agreements are finalized.

"We are excited about the significant impact this new Studycast Integration Program will have on our clients' ability to deliver the highest quality of care," said Laurie Smith, COO and founding partner at Core Sound Imaging. "Let's take an AI vendor who has a tool to calculate strain values based on the images acquired. Within hours, a clinic can be set up to utilize this vendor's analysis tool. The clinic may benefit because their technologists have not yet been trained to acquire strain values, or perhaps they have not added this functionality to their imaging machine yet. It's easy to see how this tool for early heart disease detection can ultimately improve patient care."

Studies sent to multiple vendors will receive values grouped by source. The system then allows clients to select and apply their chosen values from the data provided, even pulling values from multiple vendor sources, if desired.

"The flexibility to use these tools without the complexities of manual setup will make the exploration of AI in medical imaging so much more accessible to our clinical users as well as research and education facilities. We can't wait to bring this to our client base." said Alyssa Letteri, Product Manager.

Core Sound Imaging will be providing an early preview of the integration in their booth at the 2023 ASE meeting this month, with the public release to follow. Interested parties can learn more about the Studycast Integration Program in the coming weeks at: www.corestudycast.com/studycast-integration-program/.

About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

