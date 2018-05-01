Improving Patient Outcomes From Symptom Onset to Resolution - Laerdal Medical Introduces SimMan® Vascular

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The prevalence of diagnostic and therapeutic endovascular procedures makes it essential to have a simulation training solution in response. To support the multidisciplinary team training and skills practice required, Laerdal Medical has partnered with Mentice to develop SimMan® Vascular. Today, SimMan Vascular debuts at the Simulation User Network (SUN) Conference in Schaumburg, IL.
Built on Laerdal's SimMan 3G platform with Mentice's VIST® endovascular simulation technology inside, SimMan Vascular is an integrated emergency patient and endovascular procedure simulator. The simulator can help to provide immersive training to all members of the acute care team, including; endovascular specialists, cath lab teams, interventional radiologists, resuscitation teams, and pre-hospital care providers. The SimMan Vascular incorporates all aspects in the critical care areas of:
- Vascular Trauma: REBOA - Pelvic Bleeding
- Acute Myocardial Infarction (STEMI): Ballooning - Stenting - Temporary pacing
- Acute Ischemic Stroke: Thrombectomy - Aspiration
SimMan Vascular provides endovascular access as well as SimMan 3G's full advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS) and treatment capabilities, including quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (QCPR) feedback, convulsions, bleeding and wounds, RFID technology for administered medications and airway devices, and reactive eyes. The Mentice user interface is integrated into Laerdal's LLEAP software, allowing:
- The use of real clinical/operation devices
- Simulated fluoroscopy and a 3D color mode
- A dynamic patient monitor
- Recognition of drug administration
The simulator comes with scenarios for acute myocardial infarction, acute ischemic stroke, and vascular trauma. All scenarios are designed with team training in mind to help improve time management, decision making, communications, and transitions through each level of care – from the onset of symptoms to the cath lab.
To learn more about SimMan Vascular, visit www.Laerdal.com/SimManVascular.
About Laerdal
Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.
