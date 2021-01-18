Improving the Performance and Scalability of eLearning Platform Databases with ClusterControl

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severalnines is a pioneer in providing automation and management software for database clusters. Its flagship product, ClusterControl, has been a key resource to several global universities helping them scale their database operations for open source learning management systems like Moodle.

"ClusterControl has helped to simplify and automate many of the routine database tasks like monitoring health and performance, managing backups, responding to operational anomalies, recovering broken nodes and ensuring maximum uptime," said Vinay Joosery, CEO & Co-Founder of Severalnines. "With more and more students requiring eLearning, this has greatly reduced the amount of work for the system administrators while improving the stability, uptime, and performance of the LMS."

AP Hogeschool Antwerpen, a non-profit public higher education institution in Belgium leveraged ClusterControl when their team struggled to meet the demand for online learning and existing platforms couldn't easily be scaled to meet the increased bandwidth needs.

"It made life a lot easier when it came to the database management for our Moodle platform," according to a representative from the University's IT Team. "We were spending a lot of time repairing broken database nodes after very busy periods, where with ClusterControl, this is only one click away so to speak."

On the other side of the world, the University of Malaysia Sabah was having a similar struggle. "When the country was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, our university was adapting to the new normal where all teaching & learning would be conducted online via our eLearning platform," said Rozaidah Mohd Yusop, System Admin. "Our previous eLearning setup was only able to support up to 1,000 concurrent users. Upon trying out ClusterControl, we easily set up and deployed a MariaDB Cluster for our Moodle eLearning platform and it has helped us to ensure high uptime for our students and teachers."

Popular eLearning tools like Moodle and Canvas offer support for many different open source database technologies, however managing them….especially under the strain of increased usage, can be a challenge for an organization without specialized database administrators. ClusterControl has allowed them to automate much of their database management and keep their LMS platforms running with several nines of availability. To learn more, visit https://severalnines.com/elearning.

About Severalnines

Severalnines provides automation and management software for database clusters. We help companies deploy their databases in any environment, and manage all operational aspects to achieve high-scale availability. Severalnines' products are used by developers and administrators of all skill levels to provide the full 'deploy, manage, monitor, scale' database cycle, thus freeing them from the complexity and learning curves that are typically associated with highly available database clusters. Severalnines is often called the anti-startup as it is entirely self-funded by its founders. The company has enabled over 12,000 deployments to date via its popular product ClusterControl. Currently counting BT, HP, Orange, Vodafone, Cisco, CNRS, Technicolor, UK National Health Service and Paytrail as customers. Severalnines is a private company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Singapore, Japan and the United States. To see who is using Severalnines today visit, https://www.severalnines.com/company.

