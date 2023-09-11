Improving the Performance of Healthcare Teams

New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Detail Strategies to Improve the Performance of Employees

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership has published Next-Level Healthcare Employees: Improving the Performance of a Good Team, a book by Laura Hills, D.A.

Although healthcare leaders spend a lot of time dealing with the day-to-day operations of their organizations, to be most effective, they must also devote the time and know-how necessary to inspire, encourage, and teach their good employees to become excellent employees. 

In the book, Hills describes the benefits of a continuously improving healthcare team where all employees are on an upward trajectory.

She teaches readers to create a next-level culture within their organizations. Most importantly, this book presents readers with 17 practical, clear, how-to-do-it strategies that they can use right away and with little-to-no cost to engage their good employees and to help them to level up their performance from good to stellar. It also includes a dynamite bonus strategy that will become an invaluable staff training tool for healthcare employees at any level of performance and experience.

"I wrote Next-Level Healthcare Employees: Improving the Performance of a Good Team because settling for good employees is simply not setting the bar high enough in today's competitive healthcare marketplace," Hills said.

Hills holds a Doctor of Arts in higher education with a focus on adult learning and leadership. Her passion is to teach professionals how to lead and develop others, build better relationships, and communicate more effectively. She is a columnist for AAPL's Healthcare Administration Leadership & Management Journal and the Journal of Medical Practice Management since 1998.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership
The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

SOURCE AAPL

