Improving Vacuum Pump Service Solutions With Industry Leading Technology

EXPORT, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold, the world's oldest vacuum pump manufacturer, is leading the way into the future for vacuum pump service and repair. Over the last several years the company has seen significant growth in both their field service and in-house repair business. This exponential growth has driven the need to advance technologies for managing capacity and has offered the opportunity to look for technologies to enhance the customer experience.

As a result, the Leybold North America Service Group is moving the in-house service hub, beginning January 2020, to a larger and improved facility in Glenwillow (Cleveland), OH.

The company expects that this transition period should be completed by the end of Q1-2020.

Leybold attributes the growth in service and repair business to their continued commitment to providing factory certified repair services and the exclusive use of OEM parts and trained service technicians. In addition, all Leybold repaired pumps will continue to be backed by a one-year warranty. The company aims to deliver even more with this move. "We recognize it is not enough to just deliver the best possible OEM service, we aim to go beyond the product guarantee and delight our customers with the experience they receive when sending in a pump for repair," states Greg Greinke, VP, Business Line Manager, Leybold Vacuum Technique Service Division.

The new Glenwillow facility is equipped with new technology that will allow customers to benefit from improved pump tracking, reduce turnaround times, access to a broader set of certified exchange pumps, additional features in LeyboldCARE agreements – service contracts that offer elite repair commitments, and advancements in failure analysis. These enhancements will allow customers to be back up and running with their vacuum pumps faster and prevent unplanned downtime in the future.

In addition to the new capabilities that will be available for Leybold in-house service, Leybold continues to expand their team of expert, OEM trained, field service technicians and flexible maintenance and service contracts to keep their industry leading vacuum pumps performing at their best.

These exciting changes for Leybold North America are aimed at enhancing customer experience while continuing to set the standard for vacuum pump manufacturers worldwide.

Effective January 23rd 2020, all vacuum pump repairs should be directed to:

Leybold USA Inc.

Attn: STC Service Center

RMA

7905 Cochran Road Suite 100

Glenwillow, OH 44139

To obtain a Return Material Authorization (RMA) number please contact service.ex@leyold.com or click here.

About Leybold North America

As a pioneer of vacuum technology, Leybold offers a wide range of vacuum components, standardized and fully customized vacuum solutions, complemented by vacuum technology accessories and instrumentation. Our core capabilities center on the development of application- and customer-specific systems for the creation of vacuums and extraction of processing gases.

