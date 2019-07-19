Improvising Radical Candor Offers A Fresh Approach to Implementing Radical Candor

Available in early 2020, the digital content will serve as a learning extension to the executive education company's program designed to create candid, talent-retaining company cultures. The playful, interactive approach encourages teams to Care Personally, Challenge Directly + Practice Playfully to manage the most heated moments at work with agency, grace and humor.

The Improvising Radical Candor: Digital suite of content will offer:

A scalable, easy way for companies to distribute the Radical Candor program.

Entertaining, interactive, bite-sized, subscription-based digital videos.

A framework, shared vocabulary and engaging platform for playful practice.

Guidance and resources for creating a culture of trust and psychological safety.

"Through improvisation, teams take the time and space to practice exchanging direct and challenging feedback in a way that's both caring and supportive," says Kelly Leonard, executive director of applied improvisation and insights, Second City Works.

Kim Scott, co-founder of Radical Candor, LLC, adds, "The best way to create a culture of Radical Candor is through practice. The Improvising Radical Candor: Digital platform will provide companies with a way to make learning to give and receive feedback fresh, fun and effective."

In addition, the tenets of Second City Works and Radical Candor are incredibly complementary.

"Second City Works is a leader in producing entertaining, engaging, short-form digital learning content that solves unique business challenges," says Steve Johnston, president and managing partner, The Second City. "Growing our partnership with Radical Candor to include a scalable offer allows us to meet our clients' needs to bring this life-changing management philosophy to a much broader audience with compelling content and an interactive learning format."

Improvising Radical Candor is offering exclusive partnerships to early adopters. Contact info@improvisingradicalcandor.com to learn more.

ABOUT IMPROVISING RADICAL CANDOR

Improvising Radical Candor is a co-production of Radical Candor, LLC and Second City Works, currently offered to teams and organizations as a live event in both a keynote and workshop format. A suite of digital content, videos and interactive exercises to inspire individuals and teams to practice the important skills of giving, receiving and encouraging feedback at work, will be available in early 2020. ImprovisingRadicalCandor.com

ABOUT RADICAL CANDOR

Radical Candor, LLC was founded in 2017 by Kim Scott and Jason Rosoff. An executive education company based on Kim Scott's best-selling book, Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss Without Losing your Humanity, Radical Candor is deeply committed to helping people cultivate more caring and candid relationships at work. RadicalCandor.com

ABOUT SECOND CITY WORKS

The Second City has produced some of the most unforgettable satire and influential comedians of the last 60 years. Its pioneering methods inspire the mindsets and behaviors that lead to rapid innovation and incomparable content. Second City Works uses those same methods to create professional development, content and events that drive personal growth and organizational improvement. SecondCityWorks.com

