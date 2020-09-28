Improvita Celebrates First Anniversary with an Innovative Pivot in Response to the Global Pandemic

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, Innovenn, a leader in Digital Therapeutics, separated its human factors testing business under a new name: Improvita, which means 'To Improve Life.' Improvita focuses on human factors testing, ethnographic research, user interface testing, and user experience testing for medical devices, software as a medical device, and combination drug / medical device products. With the launch of Improvita, a new and larger testing facility was opened September, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

For the first six months, Improvita ran successful human factors testing programs for multiple clients in the new facility. In March 2020, the Coronavirus global pandemic called for many companies to recalibrate; Improvita was no exception. Improvita continues to move forward, setting new standards in conducting scientifically rigorous human factors studies nationally as well as internationally. Mary E. Dixon, founder, president, and CEO of Innovenn and Improvita explains: "Improvita has developed procedures to protect the safety and well-being of all test participants and study administrators who attend on-site testing; we have also incorporated remote innovations, where appropriate, while maintaining the standards that allow us to continue this valuable work establishing the safety and efficacy of products in the hands for the users. The Improvita team has been able to respond with speed and innovation to an unimaginable worldwide industry circumstance provide."

Necessity is the mother of innovation, and a sudden shift in how companies can come together to better the patient journey requires a quick pivot in priorities and energy. The Improvita team is always up to the challenge, going above and beyond to improve patient lives worldwide. We are thankful to celebrate this first year and excited to look at what the future years hold.

