IMPT Launches Retail Partnership Network To Help Shoppers Become Carbon Neutral

The partnership offers retailers incentives and customer rewards which can be converted to carbon credits, reducing global carbon emissions

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPT , a blockchain-based carbon-offsetting ecosystem designed to connect leading global retail brands with socially responsible shoppers, has launched its Retail Partnership Network . The network will provide retailers with the opportunity to partner with IMPT, becoming part of the planet's loyalty programme, demonstrating their green credentials and empowering their customers to offset carbon credits, every time they shop. The network is accessible through IMPT's platform and iOS and Android apps, where businesses can sign up and become partner-listed retailers. Retail partners will receive numerous rewards, including a commission on purchases made via IMPT in the partner's region, both online and offline, and opportunities to attend quarterly IMPT global events.

Anyone can become a leadership partner, a country partner, or an area partner within the IMPT Retail Partnership Network. Partner benefits include commissions on IMPT purchases and the sale of IMPT merchandise in each region, as well the opportunity to earn further rewards by referring new retail partners to the network.

Recent studies have unveiled that 84% of customers say that poor environmental practices will alienate them from a brand or company, while over 55% of consumers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly brands. With the Retail Partnership Network, customers of IMPT-listed brands will earn rewards that can be converted into carbon credits, enabling them to shop and help the environment, all at the same time. The sign-up process for retailers includes filling in an online form, downloading the IMPT app, and allowing bar-code receipt payments to be usable. IMPT's app-based system can be used to help retailers keep track of shopping that has taken place within their stores.

Denis Creighton , CEO of IMPT, said: "By partnering with IMPT, socially conscious businesses worldwide can offer their customers sustainable rewards when they shop with an IMPT-associated retailer. Our goal is to connect with retailers of all sizes including clothing stores, restaurants, cafes, dentists, spas, hotels, contractors, gyms, and many more. IMPT's long-term mission is to promote sustainable living whilst maintaining a similar lifestyle and I believe making small adaptable changes that people can incorporate into everyday living is the best way to achieve this. This is the utility of IMPT and the planet's loyalty program."

Retail businesses with brick-and-mortar stores can also benefit from being part of the IMPT Retail Partnership Network by enabling customers to scan their unique code at the point-of-sale and allowing them to generate their carbon credit rewards, bridging the digital and the physical and giving people the opportunity to interact with blockchain technology in a way that is practical and easy-to-use. Retailers will be able to monitor and validate all rewards earned from online and offline purchases via a dashboard in their account.

Creighton added: "By joining the IMPT Retail Partnership Network, brands without their own loyalty programme can quickly implement one and build stronger ties than ever with their customer network, while simultaneously building a sustainable retail strategy that positively impacts the planet. IMPT is working to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, and this program is a key element of that."

Having recently launched the first iteration of its retail shopping platform to give consumers the tools to acquire and retire carbon credits while doing their regular shopping, the launch of the IMPT Retail Partnership Network represents IMPT's next step in working towards its long-term goal of achieving global sustainable development. Leveraging its shopping platform launch alongside the roll out of the Partnership Network, IMPT encourages consumers and larger retailers to consider how they can reduce their carbon footprint by shopping consciously and implementing new technologies. Through a sustainable partnership, retailers can do business as they always have but contribute to global sustainability in easy and acknowledgeable ways.

About IMPT

IMPT is a carbon-offsetting ecosystem designed to connect global retail brands with socially responsible individuals seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. IMPT enables users to make a simple change and contribute to sustainable global development by acquiring carbon credits through everyday purchases. The platform's tech stack demonstrates the true value of Web3 by unlocking transparency and verification in the carbon credit industry. Join the IMPT community on Twitter , Discord , YouTube and Telegram . For more information, visit www.impt.io .

