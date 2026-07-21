Impulse AI Model Called Spain to Win the World Cup. The Betting Markets Had France as the Favorite.

The agent-built forecast ranked Spain No. 1 before the tournament began and kept Spain on top while betting markets priced France as the runaway favorite.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulse AI's autonomous agent built a 2026 FIFA World Cup forecast that ranked Spain No. 1 before the tournament started. On Sunday, Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final. No data scientist built the model. The company uploaded data, wrote a prompt, and the AI agent did the rest.

Impulse published its full title odds on June 10, before the opening match, and posted updates in public all tournament, next to the markets and the top models. Its model:

Ranked Spain No. 1 before the tournament began. Spain won it.

Kept Spain on top mid-tournament while Kalshi and Polymarket made France the runaway favorite at roughly 33%. Impulse had France near 19%. France was eliminated in the semifinals, by Spain.

Put Spain, France, England, Brazil, and Argentina in its pre-tournament top five. Four of the five reached the semifinals, and the final was the model's No. 1 against its No. 5.

"Every number was on the record before the games were played, in public, so anyone could check. The results can't be faked," said Eshan Chordia, Founder and CEO of Impulse AI. "People told us an AI agent couldn't train models at the level of the best machine learning engineers in the world. Nobody on our team wrote this model. We uploaded three public datasets, told the agent to predict the World Cup, and it built the ratings, the 40,000 tournament simulations, and the live app that updated after every result for six weeks. First it did this with the NBA playoffs. Now the World Cup."

The workflow is the same one Impulse customers follow. They upload data, describe what they want to predict, and the agent handles feature engineering, model selection, training, and evaluation. No notebooks, no pipelines, no machine learning hires. Hours, not weeks.

The World Cup app is a proof point, not the product. The same agent can build models for churn, demand, fraud, lead conversion, insurance losses, or energy prices, from any tabular dataset. You should not need to know machine learning to build a model that works, and anyone can build one on their own data at impulselabs.ai.

Impulse ran the same playbook across the 2026 NBA and NHL playoffs as a public test of the agent's range, where its NBA model picked the winner of all three of the postseason's biggest upsets.

The final World Cup forecast and the full tournament history are at worldcup2026.impulselabs.ai. Build your own model at impulselabs.ai.

About Impulse AI

Impulse AI builds an autonomous AI agent that lets anyone turn their data into a working predictive model without writing code. The company is a member of NVIDIA Inception, the Apollo accelerator, and CMU VentureBridge. Learn more at impulselabs.ai.

SOURCE Impulse AI