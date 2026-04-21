Impulse Labs Brings High-Performance Induction Cooking to Europe with New Eximius Cooktop

Partnership with Italian manufacturer BS Service Group marks Impulse's first European manufacturing deal and the debut of integrated downdraft ventilation on the Impulse Core platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulse Labs today announced a partnership with BS Service Group (BSSG) , a leading Italian appliance manufacturer, marking its official entrance into the European market. Together, Impulse Labs and BSSG have created Eximius, a new four-zone flat-top induction cooktop built on the Impulse Core platform. The product was unveiled today at EuroCucina 2026 in Milan and marks Impulse's first European manufacturing partnership.

Eximius delivers 10 kW per induction zone, which is three times the output of a standard induction cooktop. It boils water faster than a professional range and runs on an onboard battery – delivering professional-grade performance to any home, regardless of what a user's local power grid can supply.

Additionally, for the first time on the Impulse Core platform, Eximius integrates downdraft ventilation in a single unit, eliminating the need for a separate ventilation hood. Combined with the onboard battery, Eximius can be installed in kitchens where a high-performance cooktop couldn't previously go: on an island, against a wall without overhead clearance, or in any home where the electrical panel couldn't support the load.

BSSG will manufacture Eximius under the Uniqa brand in Fabriano, Italy. European pre-orders are expected to open later this year, and BSSG plans to bring Eximius to the U.S. market after that.

"Europe is the largest induction market in the world, but they have never had a cooktop that could deliver professional power in a normal home. Until today. Together with BSSG, we're bringing Impulse to a European factory, lowering costs for EU customers, and creating a more resilient supply chain. We've been working toward this for a long time, and I couldn't have found a better partner to make it happen." – Sam D'Amico, Founder and CEO of Impulse Labs.

"We've been looking for a technology partner that could match our ambitions for what a revolutionary European cooktop could be. Impulse Core gave us something we couldn't engineer ourselves, and the result is a product unlike anything else on the market. We're incredibly excited to bring Eximius to European customers." – Lorenzo Biagini, CEO of BS Service Group.

Impulse now has three active Core partners spanning different channels and customers. THOR Kitchen, announced at KBIS 2025, is developing a range line for major US retailers targeting the broad consumer market. Zephyr's HyperCore is already in 300+ showrooms nationwide, serving the US premium and design segment. And with BSSG, Impulse is now in Europe, manufacturing on the ground in Italy, and providing access to the European premium kitchen market for the first time.

Eximius is currently on display at EuroCucina 2026 in Milan, Italy. For more information visit www.bsservicegroup.com/eximius.html

About Impulse Labs

Impulse Labs builds the technology platform that lets appliance manufacturers deliver unprecedented performance in ordinary homes. By combining smart power electronics, software, and integrated energy storage, Impulse Core enables appliances that cook faster, run cleaner, and operate independently of grid constraints.

About BSSG

B.S. Service Group S.r.l., based in Fabriano, Italy, designs and manufactures premium kitchen appliances for the European market. Eximius is produced under the Uniqa brand, with plans to expand production as OEM. Learn more at www.bsservicegroup.com .

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SOURCE Impulse Labs