Impulsify Grab & Go Retail Technology Helps Dimension Development Increase the Value of Their Portfolio

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality's Grab & Go retail innovator, Impulsify Inc., implemented their self-service kiosk program in 14 of Dimension Development's 80 hotels across the country, and they found the program was an overwhelming success.

Dimension Development specializes in maximizing hotel profit. Their 80 hotels employ a variety of innovative solutions, such as Impulsify's Grab & Go retail technology. Dimension's Assistant CFO, Matthew Schupbach, describes "Dimension is continuously evolving and searching for the tools and technology that will drive cash flow."

Dimension Development increased average Retail Sales Per Occupied Room +19% (from $0.95 to $1.14 POR), and increased average Profit Margin significantly, at 14 hotels when comparing the six months before installation to the six months after installation. Schupbach explains, "This analysis shows that the self-service kiosk program and retail design provided by Impulsify Inc. pays for itself."

In a Covid-19 world, Impulsify's cashless, technology-driven markets allow hotel guests to avoid close quarters and long checkout lines to get their essentials and snacks with the convenience of shopping in their own hotel and charging it to their room or credit card. The self-pay kiosk reduces the hotel's concern of Covid-related liabilities such as cashier proximity and cross-contamination when cashiers handle the food and currency in the transaction.

"During this time of uncertainty and shift in economic reliability, Impulsify's self-pay technology and easy to implement retail designs, used by Dimension Development, present hotel developers, owners, and managers with no previous retail experience, a turn-key solution designed to benefit both the hotel and the guests," says Janine Williams – Impulsify Founder & CEO.

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores for non-retail businesses.

Dimension Development is an award-winning hotel management and development company. The company has successfully been developing, acquiring and managing full-service, all-suite, and focus service hotels. Together with their owning partners they have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension's current management portfolio includes 80 hotels in 16 states, and they take significant interest in all aspects of property performance, product quality and service excellence. Many other hospitality management groups, who do not have long-term affiliation with a particular hotel as their goal, do not. This philosophy translates into higher levels of guest satisfaction and product quality and resulting profits.

