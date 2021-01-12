Impulsify Inc. Partners With Shift4 Payments for Contactless Grab-and-Go Retail Markets

DENVER and ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulsify Inc., hospitality's grab-and-go retail innovator, has announced its partnership with Shift4 Payments, a leader in payment processing and technology solutions that serves many industries, including hospitality, retail, and more with their end-to-end payment solution.

Impulsify & Shift4

Through this partnership, Impulsify is now offering its self-pay retail technology integrated with Shift4's contactless payments, and will recommend that future customers utilize this Shift4-enabled solution in their grab-and-go retail spaces. As an added benefit, customers will be able to take advantage of free contactless credit card terminals — each a $400 value — as well as a $1,000 credit towards processing fees when they sign up.

Impulsify's self-pay technology, accompanied with Shift4's innovative payment processing solutions, will take customers' retail spaces to the next level. It will also provide a new revenue stream for Impulsify that adds tremendous value to the company and goes straight to the bottom line.

In our COVID-19 world, Impulsify's cashless, technology-driven, and now fully contactless markets allow hotel guests to avoid close quarters and long checkout lines while they get their essentials and snacks, with the convenience of shopping in their own hotel and simply charging it to their room or credit card. The self-pay kiosk reduces the hotel's concern of COVID-related liabilities such as staff/guest proximity and cross-contamination when cashiers handle food and currency in the grab-and-go transaction.

"Shift4 is excited to partner with Impulsify to implement our powerful end-to-end payments solution, including contactless technology, in retail spaces across the nation. We remain committed to providing businesses of all kinds with the most safe and secure means of accepting payments," said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments.

Shift4's payment solutions deliver an additional layer of safety, security, and convenience by providing customers with a contactless payment option. Impulsify has already helped numerous hotels, apartment complexes, and glamping sites enhance their retail spaces, and the company is excited about this new partnership, its added value, and its benefits to customers.

"During this time of uncertainty, Impulsify's self-pay technology accompanied with Shift4's payment solutions presents hotel developers, owners, and managers a turnkey solution designed to benefit both the hotel and the guests," says Janine Williams, Impulsify Founder & CEO.

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores for non-retail businesses.

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

