Impulsify Partners with Shiji Group to Expand Retail POS Deployments

Impulsify, Inc. finalized a partnership with Shiji Group at the 2019 HITEC Conference in Minneapolis. The Denver-based retail software company engaged Shiji to reduce PMS interface installation costs, improve deployment processes, and expand into global markets.

Shiji Professional Services will provide a variety of services to Impulsify's core product, ImpulsePoint, a patented, cloud-based Lobby Retail POS and Inventory Management System. Shiji will also provide interface installation services for Impulsify's increasingly popular ShopPoP, a guest-facing smart kiosk that lets guests skip the line when purchasing grab-and-go food and beverage items.

With four international hotel brands adding Impulsify software solutions to their lobby retail outlets in 2019, Impulsify sought Shiji's PMS and global payments expertise to assist in the global deployment.

"2019 has been a period of hyper-growth for our brand," says Janine Williams, CEO and Founder of Impulsify. "We are currently deploying to over 800 hotels and want to provide them with a superior product and a positive ROI 一 without slowing their deployment schedule. Shiji's commitment to client success, coupled with the breadth of their global resource infrastructure, allows us to accomplish all of these objectives and more."

Kevin King, COO of Shiji Group said: "Partnering with Impulsify offers Shiji a unique opportunity to service a fast growing 一 and still largely untapped 一 section of the hospitality market. By utilizing data on over 3 million retail transactions, Impulsify has been able to turn unmanned hotel retail stores from a hospitality afterthought, into a significant driver of profit and guest engagement. Shiji will leverage its comprehensive service and support infrastructure to help Impulsify reduce costs, streamline processes, and ultimately better connect with their customers and end users."

About Impulsify (www.impulsifyinc.com)

Impulsify provides retail technology and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue and improve guest experience in hotel lobby retail outlets. Impulsify solutions automate retail purchases and inventory management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores in the hotel industry.

About Shiji

Shiji Group provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions, to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more.

Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises over 4,000 employees in 70+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 60,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 400,000 retail outlets.

Shiji develops a network of cloud technology platforms that facilitate data exchange by connecting businesses vertically and horizontally across related industries. The importance of cross-industry integration to connect all levels of the supply chain, from guests, to distributors and suppliers of all types is a critical part of our mission. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to fully integrated systems for our clients through a network of platforms that communicate securely and easily so our clients can focus on their core competencies of serving their guests.

