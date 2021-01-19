Impulsify Releases Retail Playbook to Help Hospitality Industry Optimize Grab-and-Go Markets for COVID

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality's Grab-and-Go retail innovator, Impulsify, launched the inaugural issue of their Hotel Retail Guide this week, view online here. Volume 1: The COVID Edition, focuses on the current state of lobby retail during the pandemic and features best selling product data, store design recommendations, and actionable tips to help hoteliers sell packaged food and beverage in contactless retail outlets powered by self-service technology.

Impulsify compiled the free resource with three core objectives in mind: lobby safety, guest food and beverage satisfaction, and incremental revenue for owners and brands reeling from low ADR coupled with low occupancy rates in nearly all major markets.

According to Janine Williams, CEO, "Contactless grab-and-go markets have never been more essential than in today's COVID world. That lobby market that once offered water, snacks, and a 2-pack of Tylenol is now the only on-premise F&B source for many hotels. Savvy hoteliers are tired of watching delivery companies funnel revenue off property. We want to help them solve that challenge safely."

The playbook covers ways to use on-site kitchens or partner with local restaurants to offer higher quality packaged meals-to-go to offset the closure or restrictions on restaurants, bistros and bars without impacting local COVID guidelines.

Impulsify saw a 68% increase in hotels adding their ShopPoP: Self-Service POS terminals in 2020. The in-store kiosks allow guests to control the transaction, avoid front desk interaction, and minimize cross contamination concerns.

"During this time of economic uncertainty, Impulsify is 100% committed to sharing our retail data and expertise freely to help the industry we love ride out this storm without compromising the service and guest satisfaction they work passionately to provide in the best and worst of times," says, Williams.

Impulsify will be releasing future volumes of the Retail Guide that will evolve to showcase the latest information in the industry.

About Impulsify (www.impulsifyinc.com)

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores for non-retail businesses.

