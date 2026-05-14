IMRAN AHMAD JOINS HMTX INDUSTRIES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NORWALK, Conn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HMTX Industries, a leading global flooring manufacturer with sales close to $800 million, today announced that Imran Ahmad has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Chief Financial Officer John Henkel has been named President of HMTX and will continue in his position as CFO.

"I'm thrilled to have Imran leading our management team. Throughout his career, Imran has led large scale global organizations, built high-performing teams, accelerated growth, advanced innovation and strengthened operational and supply-chain execution across complex businesses," said Harlan Stone, Executive Chairman of HMTX. "His seasoned leadership will guide HMTX into its next chapter as we continue to invest in our team, expand our global platform and build for the future. Those same leadership qualities are also very much aligned with our core values of integrity, trust, collaboration and innovation."

"I am honored to join HMTX at such a pivotal moment in its evolution," said Imran Ahmad. "Harlan and the HMTX team have built a company with a strong legacy, distinctive innovation capabilities, trusted customer relationships and a deep commitment to sustainability. I look forward to working with the Enterprise Leadership Team and our global partners to build on that foundation and unlock the next phase of growth."

Mr. Ahmad joins HMTX from Masco Corporation where he served as Group President – Decorative Architectural Products, leading a portfolio of businesses representing more than $3.5 billion in annual revenue. He brings with him a wealth of experience driving sustainable enterprise growth, operational excellence and cultural transformation across complex, multi-brand organizations.

Commenting on Mr. Henkel's appointment as President, Mr. Stone said, "John has made significant contributions to the growth of HMTX. His steady guidance, commitment and deep understanding of our business have been instrumental to the success of the brand. He will continue to serve as a key partner to Imran and our Enterprise Leadership Team as we drive performance, strengthen execution and build on HMTX's strong foundation."

About HMTX Industries

HMTX Industries is a global flooring manufacturer with a legacy of innovation dating back to 1912. Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, the company is a leader in the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) categories. It is known for its design-led brands including Metroflor, Allure, and Teknoflor while providing premier private-label solutions to the world's largest home improvement retailers. Through its Aspecta brand, HMTX maintains a strong and growing presence across the European market.

Driven by a commitment to transparency and sustainability, HMTX consistently leads the industry in environmental stewardship with rigorous certifications such as Declare labels, HPDs, EPDs, and FloorScore. The company continues to advance the flooring industry through technical excellence and a focus on improving the quality of life for the people who live and work in the spaces we create.

SOURCE HMTX Industries