Imran Khan joins Aleph Holding as Chairman; will help scale global digital media firm as it passes $1bn revenue

Khan led two of the largest tech IPOs in history - Alibaba and Snap – and is known for joining businesses that are primed for accelerated growth. Aleph is on track to hit $1bn in revenue this year. Khan will help the company scale beyond this milestone by accessing new markets, acquiring additional partners and continuing to diversify its service and technology offering.

Aleph connects the biggest players in digital media (including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok) with the advertisers that rely on them, whether they're global brands or aspiring entrepreneurs. The company ensures that the opportunities offered by digital media are available in every corner of the globe - and does this in over 70 markets worldwide.

"I first met Gaston Taratuta five years ago, when his firm won a major contract with Snap," states Imran Khan, Chairman of Aleph Holding. "Since then I have kept an eye on the company, because Aleph's business model is unique. The organisation has a global infrastructure that is underpinned by genuine local expertise, and combines this with innovative technology in a way no other business in this space can. I've been impressed by the breath of the platforms they represent as well as the positive impact they have for advertisers in every market they enter. This is a model with a profound opportunity to scale."

"Imran brings a huge amount of expertise to our business, and his combination of entrepreneurial thinking and global technology experience are the perfect fit for the next stage in our journey," states Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph Holding. "I founded the business in 2005 with just $5,000, and today we're looking to close a year at $1bn in revenue. We see significant new commercial opportunities in Aleph, and Imran will play a key role in helping us achieve them."

About Aleph

Aleph is the largest global digital media partner. In over 70 markets worldwide, we are trusted to connect the biggest players in digital media with the advertisers that rely on them.

Aleph helps advertisers maximize the value of their investment through a complete service ecosystem - comprising innovative proprietary technology, digital expertise and deeply embedded local market knowledge. Our teams help brands to master the leading digital platforms, bringing them closer to their customers. These services are delivered through our portfolio of digital media service brands: IMS; Httpool; WISE.BLUE; and Social Snack.

At the same time, we act as an extension to the leading players in digital, giving them access to new and under-served markets. Our global infrastructure and scale mean that we can build any market into a new success story.

As a trusted partner to the whole of the digital community, we believe that growth generates growth. That's why we unlock the last mile in digital media.

For more information please visit: www.alephholding.com

Contact:

Aleph Holding

Maria Fernanda Zuloaga

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Aleph Holding

Related Links

http://www.alephholding.com

