Imre Brings on Industry Veterans and Forms Strategic Committee with its Executive Board

News provided by

imre

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Agency Makes Moves to Shape its Fast Evolution in Healthcare Marketing

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre is expanding its legacy earned, social and digital expertise to offer clients a wider range of marketing capabilities. Today, the agency announced new veteran industry hires to help continue the agency's record growth, ensure its position as a distinct choice for agency-of-record assignments, and drive its long-term vision for the future. In addition to these hires, a Strategic Committee in partnership with its executive board has been created.

Continue Reading
Becky Chidester, imre Executive Board Member
Becky Chidester, imre Executive Board Member
Aleisia Gibson Wright, acting Chief Growth Officer
Aleisia Gibson Wright, acting Chief Growth Officer
Maryann Kuzel, Executive Vice President of Data and Analytics
Maryann Kuzel, Executive Vice President of Data and Analytics

Anna Kotis is President of imre and leader of its executive leadership team. Additionally, key appointments in January include acting Chief Growth Officer, Aleisia Gibson Wright, and Executive Vice President of Data and Analytics, Maryann Kuzel, both reporting to Anna Kotis

Imre's Executive Board is expanding with the appointment of Becky Chidester, former CEO, Wunderman Thompson, as Chair of the newly formed Strategic Committee focused on a customer-centric approach with data-driven innovation. Alongside Becky, as a key partner in shaping this committee is long-standing imre Board member Virginia McFerran, former President and CEO, Optum Analytics (a part of UnitedHealth Group). Virginia is a proven leader in bringing data-backed intelligence and analytics to organizations.

"In the current environment, it is increasingly challenging for specialized brands to stand out and there's an urgent need to assist clients in delivering authentic, credible content and experiences for greater engagement and impact," said Anna Kotis, President of imre. "We are thrilled to enhance our leadership team with top industry veterans who will bolster our position as market leaders in earned influence, and data science to deliver brand performance visibility." 

"The team at imre has done an incredible job in propelling the business forward amidst profound shifts in the market," Becky said. "Sustaining a competitive advantage necessitates constant evolution, especially as the healthcare industry embraces more personalized communications across omnichannel platforms. I'm thrilled to contribute significantly to the agency's strategic trajectory, adding greater capability in new technologies, data and generative AI. Adapting to the dynamic landscape demands not just adeptness, but innovative solutions tailored to clients' unique needs."

New Leadership Hires
Aleisia is a growth-focused leader with more than two decades of experience across healthcare, corporate communications, and omnichannel marketing. Prior to imre, Aleisia led health as Lippe Taylor's first Managing Director. Aleisia will oversee Growth team efforts, augmenting the new business pipeline, networking, amplifying the organization, and leading efforts to win new books of business while growing services within existing client partner relationships as the agency continues to seek more agency-of-record assignments. 

Maryann is an industry pioneer and a strategic and operational business leader with a keen eye on pharmaceutical marketing transformation, and extensive expertise in advanced data analytics and insights, customer experience and digital backed by a strong foundation in client-side brand marketing. At imre, Maryann will envision and build capabilities that empower imre teams and expand the depth and breadth of the meaningful insights brands need to reach their market.

About imre:
Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of consumer, life sciences and provider organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company. 

SOURCE imre

Also from this source

Imre Underscores Commitment to Client Experience with the Appointment of Scott Tucker as its First Chief Client Officer

Imre Underscores Commitment to Client Experience with the Appointment of Scott Tucker as its First Chief Client Officer

Today imre announces the appointment of Scott Tucker as its first Chief Client Officer underscoring its commitment to growth through excellence in...
Imre Continues Growth Trajectory with Key Appointments to its Senior Leadership Team

Imre Continues Growth Trajectory with Key Appointments to its Senior Leadership Team

Today imre announces two key appointments to its Senior Leadership Team. Machelle Henks is appointed Executive Vice President of Strategy and Shannon ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.