Imre Brings on Industry Veterans and Forms Strategic Committee with its Executive Board

Agency Makes Moves to Shape its Fast Evolution in Healthcare Marketing

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre is expanding its legacy earned, social and digital expertise to offer clients a wider range of marketing capabilities. Today, the agency announced new veteran industry hires to help continue the agency's record growth, ensure its position as a distinct choice for agency-of-record assignments, and drive its long-term vision for the future. In addition to these hires, a Strategic Committee in partnership with its executive board has been created.

Becky Chidester, imre Executive Board Member Aleisia Gibson Wright, acting Chief Growth Officer Maryann Kuzel, Executive Vice President of Data and Analytics

Anna Kotis is President of imre and leader of its executive leadership team. Additionally, key appointments in January include acting Chief Growth Officer, Aleisia Gibson Wright, and Executive Vice President of Data and Analytics, Maryann Kuzel, both reporting to Anna Kotis.

Imre's Executive Board is expanding with the appointment of Becky Chidester, former CEO, Wunderman Thompson, as Chair of the newly formed Strategic Committee focused on a customer-centric approach with data-driven innovation. Alongside Becky, as a key partner in shaping this committee is long-standing imre Board member Virginia McFerran, former President and CEO, Optum Analytics (a part of UnitedHealth Group). Virginia is a proven leader in bringing data-backed intelligence and analytics to organizations.

"In the current environment, it is increasingly challenging for specialized brands to stand out and there's an urgent need to assist clients in delivering authentic, credible content and experiences for greater engagement and impact," said Anna Kotis, President of imre. "We are thrilled to enhance our leadership team with top industry veterans who will bolster our position as market leaders in earned influence, and data science to deliver brand performance visibility."

"The team at imre has done an incredible job in propelling the business forward amidst profound shifts in the market," Becky said. "Sustaining a competitive advantage necessitates constant evolution, especially as the healthcare industry embraces more personalized communications across omnichannel platforms. I'm thrilled to contribute significantly to the agency's strategic trajectory, adding greater capability in new technologies, data and generative AI. Adapting to the dynamic landscape demands not just adeptness, but innovative solutions tailored to clients' unique needs."

New Leadership Hires

Aleisia is a growth-focused leader with more than two decades of experience across healthcare, corporate communications, and omnichannel marketing. Prior to imre, Aleisia led health as Lippe Taylor's first Managing Director. Aleisia will oversee Growth team efforts, augmenting the new business pipeline, networking, amplifying the organization, and leading efforts to win new books of business while growing services within existing client partner relationships as the agency continues to seek more agency-of-record assignments.

Maryann is an industry pioneer and a strategic and operational business leader with a keen eye on pharmaceutical marketing transformation, and extensive expertise in advanced data analytics and insights, customer experience and digital backed by a strong foundation in client-side brand marketing. At imre, Maryann will envision and build capabilities that empower imre teams and expand the depth and breadth of the meaningful insights brands need to reach their market.

About imre :

Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of consumer, life sciences and provider organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

