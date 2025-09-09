Appointments of Lisa Czerwionka and Andy Bond enhance client impact through unified strategies and innovative AI-powered solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre today announced the appointment of Lisa Czerwionka as EVP, Media and Andy Bond as EVP, Experience & Omnichannel within its Precision Experience Practice. These hires reinforce the practice's mission to unite media, customer experience, influencer, and data & analytics, and further position Imre as the agency of choice for helping clients optimize how their brands perform in today's digital landscape.

Imre Expands Precision Experience Practice with Senior Hires to Lead Media and Experience & Omnichannel

By redefining how brands and people connect—through the combination of data, AI, and human insight—the Precision Experience Practice is creating meaningful, connected experiences. Each discipline actively informs, triggers, and optimizes the other, shaping smarter journeys and delivering stronger results across healthcare.

"Lisa and Andy bring exceptional leadership and expertise to the Precision Experience Practice," said Anna Kotis, President of Imre. "Their experience in media, digital experience, and omnichannel strategy strengthens Imre's ability to deliver unified, data-informed campaigns that seamlessly integrate media, social, influencer, and digital efforts with oversight from Practice Lead, Maryann Kuzel. Agile workflows and always-on insights enable smarter, real-time decision-making, while AI and GenAI tools—like the Imre Conversation Converter—drive innovation at scale, amplify performance, and help clients understand how they are showing up in the AI-powered healthcare conversation, all while improving their visibility."

Lisa Czerwionka brings more than 20 years of expertise in media strategy, omnichannel marketing, and pharmaceutical leadership, with a strong focus on rare disease. She has shaped brands across pharmaceuticals, entertainment, retail, and automotive; managed multimillion-dollar media budgets; and led first-to-market programs with partners including Meta, Google, Time, Everyday Health, Doximity, and PulsePoint. Her work has helped deliver breakthrough treatments in rare disease, oncology, and neurology to HCPs and patients alike. Known for her strategic vision and ability to build high-performing teams, Lisa will drive the continued growth of Imre's media and integrated marketing capabilities.

"Joining Imre and the Precision Experience Practice is an incredible opportunity," said Lisa. "I was drawn to Imre's reputation for creative energy, strategic thinking, and collaborative culture—an environment where passionate teams come together to shape bold, impactful brand stories."

Andy Bond brings 20 years of experience in digital health and marketing strategy, helping healthcare brands across nearly every therapeutic category deliver differentiated, high-impact customer experiences. He has built and led engagement strategy, media, search, and data & analytics teams across global agency networks, digital startups, and agencies in between. A long-time omnichannel marketing evangelist, Andy leverages data, insights, MarTech, channels, and content to create personalized, orchestrated experiences that drive meaningful business outcomes.

"Stepping into this role is an exciting opportunity to shape integrated, data-driven experiences that connect media, channels, and content," said Andy. "I'm inspired by the talented, collaborative team at Imre, who share my passion for harnessing data, insights, creativity, and technology to deliver meaningful results, tell powerful brand stories, and create smarter, more personalized connections."

The Precision Experience Practice reflects Imre's commitment to operational excellence, scalable client solutions, and a more collaborative, high-performing culture of innovation.

About Imre:

Imre is a performance-driven creative agency that connects people to brands for life's most important decisions. With roots 32 years deep in the worlds of digital, social, and PR, Imre is a full-service agency-of-record (AOR) with an impressive roster of launch and lifecycle brands, including those in the healthcare and wellness spaces (including both HCP and DTC), led by a team of seasoned launch experts. Imre's innovative approaches span across creative, brand strategy, omnichannel marketing, AI optimization, modern earned, paid media, and the latest in data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore in addition to maintaining a work-from-anywhere culture. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

