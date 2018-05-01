IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table

CHICAGO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMRIS and Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC) have commercially launched a new multi-functional operating room (OR) table specifically designed for the IMRIS Surgical Theatre. The announcement was made during the American Academy of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting this week in New Orleans.

Developed in close collaboration with clinicians, designers and engineers from IMRIS and Hill-Rom Surgical Solution's Trumpf Medical, the table integrates a new IMRIS magnetic resonance (MR) neurosurgical tabletop with Hill-Rom's TruSystem® 7500 OR Table platform. This innovation was developed in response to requests from neurosurgeons for an ergonomic, MRI-conditional surgical table, and the needs of hospital administration to maximize utilization of the IMRIS Surgical Theatre.

"Neurosurgeons are demanding a new level of surgical performance for expanded applications, including treatment of conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson's disease, where intraoperative imaging can have a dramatic impact on patient outcomes," said IMRIS President and CEO Andrew Flanagan. "The IMRIS MR Neurosurgical Table leverages the expandability of Hill-Rom's TruSystem® 7500 platform while addressing the needs of healthcare facilities to maximize the value of their investment."

The new MR Neurosurgical Tabletop is specifically engineered for cranial and upper-cervical procedures performed using intraoperative workflows within the MRI environment. The Hill-Rom TruSystem® 7500 OR Table platform integrates with the IMRIS Head Fixation portfolio, and has a segmented design for optimal patient positioning. In addition, the multifunctional design of the TruSystem® 7500 OR Table platform offers the flexibility of a wide range of interchangeable tabletops, expanding the surgical suite's capabilities for a broad range of procedures and multi-disciplinary uses with one column.

Boston Children's Hospital, ranked #1 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery in 2017 by U.S. News & World Report, was the first U.S. institution to install an IMRIS Surgical Theatre, and it has now completed the first installation of the new MR Neurosurgical Table.

The new MR Neurosurgical Table will be an essential component of the IMRIS Surgical Theatre – a suite of intraoperative imaging technologies enabling neurosurgeons to see critical anatomical detail during surgery without moving the patient from the operating table. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre features the world's only moving ceiling-mounted iMRI and iCT solution that delivers advanced imaging in the surgical environment. Intraoperative imaging allows neurosurgeons greater precision, improves patient outcomes, and eliminates the risks inherent to moving a patient during a procedure.

Hill-Rom is a global leader in developing innovative technology for operating rooms and intensive care units. Rapid, smooth workflows are of life-saving importance, and Hill-Rom's digital systems and automated intelligence solutions are becoming a standard of care in hospitals worldwide.

"We're thrilled to partner with IMRIS to offer a reliable, ergonomic and versatile design to surgeons with the integration of the IMRIS Surgical Theatre and the TruSystem® 7500 Surgical Table," said Francisco Canal Vega, president of Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions. "Applications like the IMRIS Surgical Theatre are where our advanced engineering can have the greatest impact."

About IMRIS

As a leader in image guided therapy solutions, IMRIS offers the most advanced hybrid surgical theatres with the world's first and only moving ceiling-mounted iMRI and iCT technology that gives neurosurgeons access to high- quality image detail pre-, mid- and post-operation. With a unique symphony of engineering and advanced imaging technology, the IMRIS Surgical Theatre is built for the human experience and inspired by the human mind. IMRIS serves leading hospitals worldwide, offering optimized workflow for surgeons, maximum value for hospitals and better outcomes for patients. As part of its four-pillar business model – Consult, Design, Create and Support – each IMRIS Surgical Theatre is custom-developed for the hospital and surgeons to uniquely compliment their workflow and intended use. For more information, call 763.203.6300, email info@imris.com or visit imris.com.

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company whose products, services and more than 10,000 employees worldwide help people get better care inside and outside the hospital. Our innovations in five core areas – Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, and Respiratory Health – improve clinical and economic outcomes and ensure caregivers in more than 100 countries have the products they need to protect their patients, speed up recoveries and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

