IMS Global Learning Consortium Standards And Initiatives Fuel GG4L's Impressive First Year Growth

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium, and a proud Gold Sponsor of the Learning Impact Leadership Institute kicking off here today in San Diego, the Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) is pleased to announce its impressive growth since its launch less than a year ago, as a result of its adoption of the various IMS Global industry standards and strategic initiatives. GG4L Connect™, a hybrid-cloud data interoperability and governance platform, recently achieved IMS certification for IMS OneRoster® 1.1.

"IMS Global OneRoster, Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI®), Caliper Analytics®, Comprehensive Learner Records (CLR) and Competencies and Academic Standards Exchange® (CASE®) are all essential standards that the whole EdTech ecosystem must leverage to create a secure and reliable infrastructure for data interoperability across the whole spectrum of educational technology solutions," commented Robert Iskander, Founder & CEO of GG4L. "We plan to adopt all of these standards in our journey to drive sustainable impact initiatives in education."

"The IMS Global conformance certification program ensures that educational institutions can be confident that their integrations are secure and fully interoperable with other certified products," said Dr. Rob Abel, chief executive officer, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "Congratulations to Global Grid for Learning for joining in the growing IMS ecosystem by certifying the latest version of OneRoster!"

GG4L is a membership-based collaborative, that is free of charge to all education institutions and government agencies, and available for a modest annual membership fee to any EdTech organization. GG4L leverages its Platform to create an integrated ecosystem of EdTech solutions that could be easily implemented, validated and sustained financially for schools around the world, as they together drive school improvement. To date, over 300 organizations, serving over 100,000 schools globally, have joined as GG4L Members and agreed to GG4L's membership pledge ( https://gg4l.com/pledge-now/ ) to advocate for open data interoperability standards, secure data exchange and strict student data privacy compliance.

The "Safer Schools in America" Research Grant, launched in November 2018, is GG4L's first impact initiative aimed to address the need for safer schools. The grant program provides support to selected schools for the implementation and usage of select EdTech products from leading education providers who are focused on school safety solutions for K-12. These solutions will be implemented and studied for a period of 3 years – at no cost to the school grant recipients. GG4L has awarded $9M in grants to 72 schools from 36 school districts, geographically distributed across 16 States, who will start the new school year with EdTech tools in place to help them protect their students by creating a secure grid in and around schools' academic, social, and physical environments. For a full list of participating EdTech members, corporate sponsors and the Grant Application, please refer to: https://gg4l.com/initiatives/safer-schools/

Currently, GG4L is getting ready to launch its second major impact initiative, coined "Future-Proofing Schools," that will be formally launched and announced at ISTE in June 2019.

About Global Grid for Learning - GG4L is a Public Benefit Corporation seeking to democratize access to and sustained implementations of digital learning solutions for K12 schools. GG4L's Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution, which helps manage critical data co-dependencies between schools and digital learning providers, is offered at no-cost-to-schools as a platform that is combined with a set of impact initiatives. GG4L is supported by a unique membership-based corporate, philanthropic and community-based funding model. For more information please visit us at www.GG4L.com or contact us at info@gg4l.com.

SOURCE Global Grid for Learning, PBC

Related Links

http://www.GG4L.com

