IMS Hires Nick Fearnley as Senior Vice President, Merchandising Technology

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Merchandising Solutions (IMS), a leading retail marketing and merchandising agency, announced the addition of Nick Fearnley to its Chicago office. Mr. Fearnley has over 25 years of digital technology experience , most recently as founder and CEO of UK-based SignStix, Ltd., and joins the IMS retail merchandising team as Senior Vice President, Merchandising Technology.

"We are excited that Nick has joined our team," said IMS CEO Josh Tobey. "He will add valuable expertise to IMS's role as a leader in the emerging field of merchandising technology, or MerchTech, where IMS develops and deploys both digital and physical merchandising programs and is uniquely positioned to uncover retailer and consumer insights that drive higher marketing ROI and enhanced consumer experiences."

Fearnley will lead a team focused on the development and implementation of digital technology at point-of-purchase, including compliance, A/B message testing and audience measurement. Under his leadership, IMS will continue expanding this offering to include insights gained from consumer retail purchases and the role data plays in driving revenue and profits.

Fearnley is an expert in system architecture, project management and contract negotiation and has provided solutions for international clients, including UBS, Schroders, Mellon, BBC, British Telecom, Comet and Best Buy.

About IMS, Integrated Merchandising Solutions

Since 1985, companies from the Fortune 200 have relied on IMS to promote their businesses and brands. IMS believes that retail is about meaningful and measurable relationships, not transactions. Everything we do is to deepen the relationships between customers and brands at every touch-point. At IMS, we focus on making it easy for our clients to make the right connections by merging digital and physical retail experiences. IMS is part of Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group

Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group (OSMG) aligns the growing demand for highly specialized consumer and retail marketing services with integrated solution teams consisting of the best talent to address clients' needs. OSMG provides global services that include: point-of-sale marketing and merchandise technology, field marketing and sales support, brand extension and representation; talent management; Purpose; and consulting and fundraising for non-profit organizations. Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines.

