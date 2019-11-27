IMS Launching CloudSync™ at RSNA

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Solutions ("IMS") , a Google Cloud Partner, today announced a solution that will enable radiologists and other healthcare clinicians to transition to the cloud. The IMS CloudSync™ enables radiology sites to transition to the cloud and continue to use their legacy on-premise workstations and DICOM viewers. The front-end solution designed with the needs of first time Google Cloud Platform (GCP) users in mind uses an implementation that enables GCP to be added to an on-premise legacy viewing workflow, where GCP would act as the archive. The plug-and-play solution works out-of-the-box and allows PACS sites to sync their on-premise storage of medical images with their cloud storage. The added benefit is the sites can continue to use their legacy PACS workstations to view images stored in the cloud.

"IMS has been working closely with Google Cloud to solve unmet needs for customers who are starting to transition to the cloud. CloudSync™ is an out-of-the-box, cost-effective solution that improves clinician workflows while enabling them to use on-prem legacy systems at the same time," says Vittorio Accomazzi, CTO of International Medical Solutions. Accomazzi adds, "Also, CloudSync™ inherently provides image sharing as it allows multiple sites to share and exchange images on GCP."

IMS CloudVue™ will also be featured at RSNA this year. The solution, which launched earlier this year, is a cloud-based viewing platform that provides the experience of an installed application on any device or workstation. CloudSync™ and CloudVue™ can also be used as a disaster recovery solution since CloudSync™ will upload the on-premise data onto GCP, which can be accessed using CloudVue™. At any given time, the user has two copies of the data and at least two ways for accessing it.

Over the last year, IMS has worked closely with Google Cloud to enhance the integration with the Google Cloud Healthcare API, including integrating with machine learning backend. Both IMS CloudSync™ and IMS CloudVue™ solutions will be available for demonstration in the Google Cloud booth during the RSNA conference.

"In our experience, healthcare professionals want cost-effective, easy-to-implement solutions that will improve their workflow and provide an accurate diagnosis for their patients. We believe our partnership with Google Cloud and our ability to quickly develop products to support the market, will transform the way medical images are read, interpreted, and stored for many years to come," adds Accomazzi.

Vittorio Accomazzi will be presenting and demonstrating both solutions on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 11:00 AM in the Google Cloud booth at the AI Showcase. Feel free to visit IMS at RSNA in the North Hall, Booth #11318.

About International Medical Solutions ("IMS")

International Medical Solutions ("IMS") designs and implements custom, scalable, medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth, image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

IMS is committed to offering cutting edge solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, reliable, and secure. The organization partners with the American Society of Emergency Radiology ("ASER"), the American College of Radiology ("ACR"), Envision Healthcare, and the University of Toronto, all of whom are equally committed to ensuring exceptional care is being delivered by well-trained radiologists worldwide.

