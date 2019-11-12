IMS Regains Control As Majority Stakeholder, Sony Pictures Television Will Retain A Minority Stake In The Company

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Media Services (IMS) has reached an agreement with Sony Pictures Television to acquire the majority ownership stake in the Miami-based digital advertising company. Upon regulatory approvals, IMS' management Gaston Taratuta and Ignacio Vidaguren will become majority owners and will maintain operational control of the business. Sony Pictures Television will remain a minority shareholder.

In 2015, Sony Pictures Television acquired a majority stake in IMS. During the joint venture, the company acquired Httpool, a similar business to IMS that operates in Europe and Asia. The company had experienced growth through acquisitions and organic business.

Currently IMS operates in 34 markets, representing more than 15 partners, including Twitter, Spotify, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, EA and Twitch – among many others.

"Sony is an amazing partner. They have supported us through these years when we grew the business north of 200%," said Gaston Taratuta of IMS. "We see additional geographical and product expansion in the future, which will allow us to solidify our strategy of being the global company that brings Silicon Valley to emerging and frontier markets by acting as their exclusive ad sales partner."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Internet Media Services

Internet Media Services (IMS) is a leading digital communications and marketing company that creates partnerships with rapidly developing businesses seeking to expand their markets. IMS helps advertiser brands reach new levels of attraction and growth through their exclusive ecosystem of commercial alliances. Leading organizations such as LinkedIn, Spotify, Twitter, Warner Music, TikTok, Twitch, EA Games, Verizon Media, Snapchat and Facebook have worked exclusively with IMS to strengthen their presence in Latin America, Europe and Asia. IMS is headquartered in Miami and also has offices in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Russia, India, Hong Kong, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Ukraine, Indonesia and Malaysia.

For more information, please visit www.imscorporate.com.

SOURCE IMS Internet Media Services

Related Links

https://www.imscorporate.com

