IMS unveils upcoming annual Holiday Expos and Cyber Exchange Days Event

International Monetary Systems

06 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd., a worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services, today announced the start of its upcoming holiday expo season where members of the barter network across the nation shop for holiday gifts, end of year business needs, and winter travel opportunities, all utilizing their IMS trade dollars.

These holiday expos are organized and hosted by the network of IMS offices that serve 52 major markets across North America, providing an exceptional platform for IMS clients to spend their trade dollars and while fostering valuable connections with fellow local members. 

Historically, these holiday expos have generated considerable revenue and bolstered trade volume, and accounted for a significant part of the company's fourth-quarter income. Following are the dates for the events:

  • October 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL
  • October 18, 2023Hartford, CT
  • October 26, 2023Orlando, FL
  • November 4, 2022Milwaukee, WI
  • November 5, 2023San Jose, CA
  • November 9, 2023Columbus, OH
  • November 9, 2023Denver, CO
  • November 15, 2023Rochester, NY
  • November 16, 2023Chattanooga, TN
  • December 3, 2023 – Sonoma County, CA
  • December 7, 2023Tampa Bay, FL

More information about these and other events can be found on the IMS social media channels at www.imsbarter.com/social-media

In addition to the in-person holiday expos and mixers, IMS will again host the annual Cyber Exchange Days online event. This e-commerce event draws in major participation from clients, with more than $29,000,000 in products available for sale. The Cyber Exchange Days event will be hosted December 4-8, 2023 on the IMS website: www.imsbarter.com/memberonly/marketplace/home

About International Monetary Systems
Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 21,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is one of the largest barter companies in the world. Businesses trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's web site at: www.imsbarter.com

