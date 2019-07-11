IMSA Legend Andy Lally to Reveal the MotorCrush® GT-R Winner at Lime Rock Park

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorCrush users are days away from learning whose #GarageGoals came true in the 100K Sweepstakes. The Andy Lally ALIVE® team is set to announce the modified Nissan GT-R winner at the IMSA Northeast Grand Prix—part of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series—Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lime Rock Park just before 10 a.m.

Reveal of the MotorCrush 100K Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner! The striking MotorCrush 100K Sweepstakes GT-R The lucky winner of this GT-R will be announced Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park

"I'm so pumped!" said Andy Lally, founder of ALIVE, 5-time Daytona 24 Hour race winner, and professional sports car champion. "We get to announce the winner, and right after that I'll be hopping in a Lamborghini to race at Lime Rock, a track owned by the legendary Skip Barber, in the IMSA Northeast Grand Prix. It's almost surreal."

The MotorCrush team is ready to hand the GT-R key over to its new owner thanks to contributions from our partners Lockton Insurance and Lime Rock Park, and the hard work of our build contributors, including:

K&N® Filters

Motul

Designer Wraps

Committed Service Brand

And of course, J-Tune Performance—winner of the Delaware 2019 Top Rated Local® Auto Shop—who installed the GT-R's long list of mods and upgrades.

The sweepstakes, which ran from November 1, 2018, to May 15, 2019, may be over, but there is more to look forward to from the ALIVE team.

"This Sweepstakes was very successful for us," said David Atadan, Founder of ALIVE and CEO of Trellist Marketing & Technology. "So much so that we are looking at repeating the sweepstakes in a way that utilizes, not just MotorCrush, but also our two other platforms: Track Rabbit, which is our registration and streamlined event promotion product, and Awesome Joe Auctions, our online auction platform specifically for unique or modded cars."

Since the launch of the sweepstakes in November 2018, MotorCrush has doubled its number of downloads, saw a drastic increase of in-app use, and expanded its footprint to have a global reach—most notably in the UK and Australia.

About MotorCrush 3

MotorCrush 3 is the patent-pending must-have app for motoring enthusiasts. Built by the automotive and motorsport experts at Andy Lally ALIVE®, MotorCrush 3 lets the modern car, truck, or bike enthusiast set up their digital garage and connect in real time to one another. Plus, they'll find events, businesses, buyers, sellers, private meets, clubs, and more—all on the app. Learn more at www.motorcrush.com.

About Andy Lally ALIVE®

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE's vision is to fuel the automotive and motorsports industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourages sharing, community, and connectedness. Learn more at www.andylallyalive.com.

Press Contact:

Allison Billmire

Office: 302.442.6152

Email: 217929@email4pr.com

SOURCE Andy Lally ALIVE