IMSE Awarded MDE 35d Grant Funds to Provide Structured Literacy Professional Development for Michigan Educators, Based on the Science of Reading and Orton-Gillingham Approach

Leading education provider was awarded MI state funding to empower local educators with the knowledge, tools, and implementation support needed to give every student the opportunity to learn how to read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced it received a portion of the $1M allocated through the renewal of the MDE 35d grant by the Michigan state government. With this funding, local educators will be trained in a Structured Literacy course based on Orton-Gillingham, which follows the Science of Reading.

The grant is part of the 2023-24 " Make it Michigan " state budget, signed by Governor Whitmer this July. This landmark budget stands as Michigan's largest to date. Notably, this marks the third consecutive year that the state has dedicated resources to Orton-Gillingham teacher training through the MDE 35d grant, with IMSE being granted a portion each year.

Since the inception of Michigan's MDE 35d grant initiative in 2020, IMSE has witnessed an overwhelming response from educators eager to receive Structured Literacy training. Over 1600 educators from 180 school districts across Michigan have already leveraged the grant in the last three years to go through IMSE's Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham Plus course. Looking ahead, 300 teachers currently occupy the waitlist.

Both IMSE Impact Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham+ and Morphology+ courses are available to teachers through MDE 35d funding. These IDA-Accredited courses are designed to empower teachers with a deeper knowledge of literacy that increases fidelity and consistency in the classroom for better student growth.

"At IMSE, we are dedicated to empowering educators with the skills they need to transform students' lives through literacy," said Jeanne Jeup, co-founder and CEO of IMSE. "The MDE 35d grant enables us to reach even more teachers, ultimately helping us build a stronger foundation for lifelong learning in Michigan."

IMSE Impact is the most comprehensive Structured Literacy PD and Curriculum solution based on the Science of Reading and the Orton-Gillingham approach. Developed and taught by educators with deep expertise and advanced degrees, IMSE's comprehensive PD covers the how and the why of Structured Literacy. Its direct, explicit, and sequential curriculum addresses all Tiers of learners, meeting each student where they are for optimal success. For more information, visit https://imse.com/ .

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country. For more information on IMSE, visit https://imse.com/ .

