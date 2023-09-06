IMSE Awarded MDE 35d Grant Funds to Provide Structured Literacy Professional Development for Michigan Educators, Based on the Science of Reading and Orton-Gillingham Approach

News provided by

The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education

06 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Leading education provider was awarded MI state funding to empower local educators with the knowledge, tools, and implementation support needed to give every student the opportunity to learn how to read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE, the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced it received a portion of the $1M allocated through the renewal of the MDE 35d grant by the Michigan state government. With this funding, local educators will be trained in a Structured Literacy course based on Orton-Gillingham, which follows the Science of Reading.

The grant is part of the 2023-24 "Make it Michigan" state budget, signed by Governor Whitmer this July. This landmark budget stands as Michigan's largest to date. Notably, this marks the third consecutive year that the state has dedicated resources to Orton-Gillingham teacher training through the MDE 35d grant, with IMSE being granted a portion each year.

Since the inception of Michigan's MDE 35d grant initiative in 2020, IMSE has witnessed an overwhelming response from educators eager to receive Structured Literacy training. Over 1600 educators from 180 school districts across Michigan have already leveraged the grant in the last three years to go through IMSE's Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham Plus course. Looking ahead, 300 teachers currently occupy the waitlist.

Both IMSE Impact Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham+ and Morphology+ courses are available to teachers through MDE 35d funding. These IDA-Accredited courses are designed to empower teachers with a deeper knowledge of literacy that increases fidelity and consistency in the classroom for better student growth.

"At IMSE, we are dedicated to empowering educators with the skills they need to transform students' lives through literacy," said Jeanne Jeup, co-founder and CEO of IMSE. "The MDE 35d grant enables us to reach even more teachers, ultimately helping us build a stronger foundation for lifelong learning in Michigan."

IMSE Impact is the most comprehensive Structured Literacy PD and Curriculum solution based on the Science of Reading and the Orton-Gillingham approach. Developed and taught by educators with deep expertise and advanced degrees, IMSE's comprehensive PD covers the how and the why of Structured Literacy. Its direct, explicit, and sequential curriculum addresses all Tiers of learners, meeting each student where they are for optimal success. For more information, visit https://imse.com/.

About IMSE
IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country. For more information on IMSE, visit https://imse.com/.

SOURCE The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education

Also from this source

Raising Hands Tutoring Engages IMSE to Offer Free Orton-Gillingham Certification to K-3 Teachers in Exchange for Free Tutoring Services for Children Needing Reading Intervention

Dyslexic Edge Partners with IMSE to Train its Tutors in Orton-Gillingham

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.