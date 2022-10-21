IMSI Catcher Market to grow by USD 79.37 Mn; Comstrac Ltd., Ismallcell Biz, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd. emerge as dominant players -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IMSI Catcher Market Growth by End-User, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 79.37 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals industry. Some of the factors considered in estimating the market size include voice and data traffic, IP traffic, internet traffic growth, and internet and mobile penetration rates among others. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IMSI Catcher Market 2022-2026

IMSI Catcher Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the IMSI catcher market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the IMSI catcher market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The following are identified as some of the dominant players in the market.

Comstrac Ltd.: The company offers IMSI catchers for 2G, 3G, and 4G protocols.

The company offers IMSI catchers for 2G, 3G, and 4G protocols. Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd.: The company offers IMSI catchers such as 2G, 3G, and 4G for police surveillance.

The company offers IMSI catchers such as 2G, 3G, and 4G for police surveillance. Para o Grupo 4intelligence: The company offers IMSI catchers such as INT CM004 2G.

The company offers IMSI catchers such as INT CM004 2G. Ismallcell Biz

Phantom Technologies Ltd.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks will offer immense growth opportunities, issues related to privacy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IMSI Catcher Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global IMSI Catcher Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government Structure



Intelligence Organization



Others

The demand for IMSI catchers will remain significant from end-users in the government sector. IMSIs help the government structure to detect mobile phones active in specific geographic areas and to precisely detect their location based on their IMEI or IMSI unique identification. By tracking the mobile location, IMSI catchers help the government to arrest the suspect and thus help in search and rescue operations.

Product Type

Handheld



Backpack



Vehicular



Others

By product type, the market will witness significant growth in the handheld segment over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing number of criminal attacks across various regions of the world.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America is dominating the market growth, occupying 39% of the global market share. Factors such as the early adoption of technologies among end-users, the need to prevent crimes, and rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increased investments in the defense sector is contributing to the growth of the IMSI catcher market in North America.

IMSI Catcher Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IMSI catcher market report covers the following areas:

IMSI Catcher Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IMSI catcher market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IMSI catcher market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IMSI catcher market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IMSI catcher market vendors

IMSI Catcher Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.37 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Comstrac Ltd., Ismallcell Biz, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd., Para o Grupo 4intelligence, Phantom Technologies Ltd., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Proximus LLC, Rayfond Technology Co. Ltd., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier, and Spy Phone Labs LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

