ImStem Announces First US Multiple Sclerosis Patient Has Been Dosed with its IMS001

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. (Farmington CT), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of human embryonic stem cell (ESC) derived mesenchymal stem cells (hES-MSC) through a proprietary method using a trophoblast intermediate stage (termed T-MSC), today announced the dosing of the first US multiple sclerosis patient with its lead investigational drug candidate IMS001 at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA. IMS001 is an investigational, allogeneic cell product to be administered intravenously to patients suffering from MS. We believe this is the first hES-MSC based allogeneic cell therapy accepted for clinical trial by the FDA for patients with MS. The company plans to continue enrollment in a dose-escalating, open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy of single dose of IV IMS001 in subjects with relapsing-remitting, secondary, or primary progressive MS with treatment failure to prior disease modifying treatments (DMTs).

"We look forward to building a company whose foundation lies in our science based upon years of pioneering research," said Dr. Xiaofang Wang, Chief Technology Officer of ImStem Biotechnology, and an inventor of the proprietary T-MSC technology. "On behalf of our research team, we are excited to have been the first site in the US to dose an MS patient in their ongoing clinical trial with IMS001," said Dr. Ben Thrower of the Shepherd Center. "As a scientific advisor to ImStem Biotechnology, it is encouraging to see this T-MSC technology advance into the clinical stage of development where it may fulfill unmet needs for patients with MS," said Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, professor and director of the experimental therapeutics program at Cleveland Clinic's Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research.

About IMS001

IMS001 is an investigational, allogeneic, hES-MSC product derived from human embryonic stem cell line. IMS001 has demonstrated preclinical immunomodulatory and blood-brain-barrier (BBB) repair activities, which may lead to potential therapeutic benefits in a wide array of neurological, autoimmune, and rare orphan diseases with high unmet medical needs. These mechanistic properties may lead to therapeutic benefits in diseases such as MS, potentially reducing relapses, disability progression, and inducing disease arrest.

About ImStem Biotechnology

ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. is aspiring to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are treated with a new generation of regenerative and cellular therapies. Pioneering research led to the proprietary state-of-the-art pluripotent stem cell technology, enabling off-the-shelf, allogeneic stem cell-derived products to be manufactured at scale, differentiating itself from the typical challenges imposed by autologous adult cell therapy products. The company's mission is to advance the science and understanding of human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies through novel and creative development pathways and to fulfill unmet medical needs in serious diseases. Its development strategy focuses on neurologic, autoimmune, degenerative, and rare orphan diseases. ImStem biotechnology Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Farmington, CT. For more information, visit www.imstem.com.

