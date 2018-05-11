IMT Vislink Collaborates With K2 Unmanned Systems On Launch Of New Law Enforcement Tactical Drone

SARASOTA, Fla., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced the collaboration between IMT Vislink and K2 Unmanned Systems, LLC ("K2") on the launch of K2's new law enforcement tactical drone, the Knight Hawk. IMT Vislink is providing interoperable, encrypted HD video downlink technology for use with the Knight Hawk, which is the first U.S.-designed and assembled law enforcement tactical UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).

K2 announced the release of the Knight Hawk at the 29th Annual APSA Fly-In Training, a private event hosted by the Pasadena Police Department to network, and train, and display new technologies. The event was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on May 9, 2018.

IMT Vislink downlink technology is fully compatible with regional agencies' large platform, fixed, and rotary wing surveillance aircraft platforms, allowing for dual use of current portable and mobile command vehicle downlink receive systems. The IMT Vislink downlink systems are built around an "air-to-anywhere" philosophy that allows real-time video to be collected, distributed and managed across all deployed assets.

The Knight Hawk is a commercial grade UAV designed with first responder operations and infrastructure inspection in mind. Its high pound payload capacity, infrared optics, and encrypted HD video downlink are just a few features that make it crucial for critical situations.

John Procacci, Vice President of Sales, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with K2 on their exciting new drone system. Our mission has always been to provide live, real-time video communications that deliver actionable intelligence from all aerial platforms to law enforcement personnel, and this project with K2 is the latest example. We look forward to working with K2 to ensure that our downlink system delivers maximum situational awareness for use in tactical operations."

About K2 Unmanned Systems

K2 Unmanned Systems is a drone manufacturer and services company offering custom design drones, FAA certified training, and flight operations and located in Huntington Beach, CA. In-house engineers custom design and build UAVs specific to each team's needs with HD Zoom cameras, FLIR/infrared thermal imaging and payload delivery options. K2 Unmanned Systems is also home to a Drone Training Academy. Coursework is designed to ensure each student is prepared to be a fully functional FAA Certified Remote Pilot with deep knowledge and proficient hands-on remote piloting skills so they can fly efficiently and safely within FAA rules and regulations. K2 offers on-site classroom, simulator room and in-field training programs as well as online, self-paced training programs. Training is tailored to each team's unique mission and operational environment. For additional information, visit www.k2unmanned.com.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xG is also the developer of xMax, a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

