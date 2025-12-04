IMTC Closes $12 Million Series A Led by Nyca Partners, with Strategic Investment from Lord Abbett

Investment affirms IMTC's ability to optimize fixed income portfolios at scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMTC, a leading fixed income technology partner to the buy-side, announced the closing of a $12 million Series A funding round led by Nyca Partners, a venture capital firm focused on fintech innovation.

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC ("Lord Abbett"), an independent, privately held investment management firm, and an IMTC client, joined the round as a strategic investor – its first equity stake in a fintech partner. IMTC's highly efficient end-to-end investment platform will empower Lord Abbett to build and rebalance fixed income client portfolios at a significant scale.

Additional participants in the round include Tribeca ESP and several existing investors, underscoring continued confidence in IMTC's growth trajectory.

WHY IT MATTERS:

Renewed support from Nyca and validation of IMTC's hyper-efficient business model: This round represents Nyca's latest investment in IMTC, further validating IMTC's commitment to optimizing the fixed income market. IMTC's cutting-edge technology provides full end-to-end, interconnected workflows and drives significant operational efficiencies for investment firms. Nyca first backed IMTC in 2022.

The fixed income SMA market – where IMTC holds a leadership position – is expanding quickly, with about $16 billion in flows entering taxable fixed income SMAs in Q4 2024 , more than the prior two years combined. Large market opportunity: SMA municipal fixed income assets, both taxable and tax-exempt, were estimated at $1.2 trillion as of Q1 2025, up from $100 billion in 20082. This represents a significant market opportunity for scalable technology solutions.

FROM LORD ABBETT MANAGING PARTNER DOUG SIEG:

"This investment underscores our commitment to IMTC and confidence in their leadership in fixed income technology. Their powerful platform delivers significant results for SMA managers, and we believe our partnership will accelerate industry innovation and enable us to deliver expanded, personalized solutions to clients in this evolving marketplace."

FROM NYCA PARTNERS MANAGING PARTNER HANS MORRIS:

"Nyca's continued support of IMTC highlights their exceptional ability to transform how the SMA market operates. Their forward-thinking approach to automating workflows and enabling scale for asset managers is a key driver in advancing efficiency, client service, and long-term growth in this segment."

FROM IMTC CEO RUSSELL FELDMAN:

"We thank Nyca, Lord Abbett, and our other dedicated investors for their commitment to IMTC as it further validates our platform, vision and commitment to making the fixed income market more efficient. These investments allow us to continue to leverage our leading technology by accelerating product development and scaling operations while expanding our team to serve our growing client base."

BACKGROUND:

As the fixed income SMA market experiences unprecedented growth, firms are increasingly turning to IMTC to power efficient, scalable, and tailored investment solutions that streamline workflow, reducing the time it takes to optimize bond portfolios by more than 95%.

IMTC's investment management system stands out in the market by offering dynamic portfolio construction, unparalleled connectivity to leading firms, and the flexibility and scalability that the buy-side needs to grow efficiently.

The platform delivers advanced operational intelligence, which enables firms to automate manual workflows and customize accounts at scale, driving efficiency and improved outcomes.

Many clients view IMTC not just as a technology provider but as a true partner, benefitting from the highly consultative nature of its sales and implementation processes and the firm's commitment to treating clients as integral members of the IMTC community.

ABOUT IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. For more information, visit our website or follow on LinkedIn.

ABOUT LORD ABBETT

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC is a privately held global asset management firm founded in 1929. From the day we first opened for business, our approach to investing for and serving our clients has been rooted in our core beliefs: Our clients always come first, our firm maintains a singular focus on the management of money, and our perspective is shaped by our independent thinking. These beliefs and our experience have empowered us to serve generations of clients and navigate changing markets. Today, we manage approximately $242 billion for individuals and institutions around the world across a full range of actively managed investment solutions that includes equities, fixed income, and alternative credit.

ABOUT NYCA PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, Nyca Partners is a leading venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. With over $870 million in assets under management and investments in more than 100 portfolio companies, Nyca is one of the premier fintech venture capital firms in the world. The firm's unique Limited Partner Advisor model brings together over 90 of the most respected professionals in financial services, technology, and academia as both investors and advisors. Nyca invests across various stages from seed to growth, with a particular emphasis on early-stage fintech companies that are transforming payments, lending, digital banking, capital markets, and financial infrastructure. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in San Francisco.



1 Source: BNY report , March 9, 2025

2 Source: Seeking Alpha , September 18, 2025

