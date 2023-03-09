SINGAPORE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imToken is excited to announce it has integrated WalletConnect v2.0, the enhanced version of the communication protocol that connects blockchain wallets to decentralized applications (DApps) via QR code scanning or deep linking.

imToken's mission is to build the most reliable and intuitive digital wallet that gives everyone equal access to the tokenized world, while WalletConnect aims to expand the interoperability of the Web3 space.

imToken supports WalletConnect v2.0

The shared goal is to offer greater convenience and flexibility to users as they navigate the Web3 landscape, while also providing top-notch resources for developers.

WalletConnect v2.0: What's New

WalletConnect v2.0 serves as a decentralized messaging layer for Web3 and a standard for connecting blockchain wallets to DApps. imToken users can access a diverse range of DApps on their mobile devices without the hassle of installing browser extensions or copying private keys, thanks to WalletConnect.

WalletConnect v2.0 is not limited to any particular blockchain and can work with any network of your preference. This allows you to use imToken to access and use decentralized applications on various chains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and others.

The major upgrade in WalletConnect v2.0 also provides improved security and privacy measures through the use of end-to-end encryption and session management, allowing for convenient management of active sessions and the ability to revoke access whenever needed.

Wallet + WalletConnect v2.0

With the WalletConnect v2.0 integration, imToken can provide its users with more options and opportunities in interacting with various DApps on different chains.

Randy Lien, product manager of imToken said: "WalletConnect is dedicated to making the Web3 ecosystem more accessible and inclusive for all. It opens up endless possibilities for secure and seamless interactions between users and DApps, enabling a truly borderless Web3 experience."

"WalletConnect is driven by the mission to improve Web3 UX," said Pedro Gomes, CEO of WalletConnect. "We released WalletConnect v2.0 so that our wallet partners can offer their users a faster and more seamless experience. We're excited to see imToken upgrade to WalletConnect v2.0 and look forward to working together to advance the wallet experience."

Integration of WalletConnect v2.0 into imToken will enable DApp developers to create user-friendly experiences by leveraging the APIs and tools provided by WalletConnect v2.0. Moreover, developers can benefit from the robust security and reliability features of this technology, such as encryption, authentication, session management, and message signing.

About imToken

imToken is a decentralized digital wallet used to manage and safeguard a wide range of blockchain- and token-based assets, identities and data. Since its founding in 2016, it has helped its users transact and exchange billions of dollars in value across more than 150 countries around the world. imToken allows its users to manage assets on 12 mainstream blockchains, as well as seamlessly connect with DApps via a decentralized application browser.

