imToken Sweet7 Voyage: Implementing the 7 Product Demands Voted by 80k+ Users

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its seventh anniversary, imToken showed its appreciation to the users in a remarkable way. imToken attentively listened to their needs and transformed them into seven practical product features, presented as the exclusive gift to all imToken users. Besides, this collaborative process enabled it to align imToken with user requirements, ultimately contributing towards achieving a community-driven asset management platform.

Amidst a decline in the popularity of the blockchain industry in the past year and the additional hurdles left by the pandemic, we have come to a profound realization of the significance of directly listening to and understanding user needs. On the occasion of imToken's seventh birthday, it conducted a series of marketing activities, including our first direct interaction with our community users on Twitter AMA. The theme of this series of activities was centered around the imToken product demand voting event.

Our internal product demand team received numerous suggestions to consider. After weeks of intense collaboration, they selected 49 feasible demands for users to vote on. Over 80,000 users participated in the voting exercise. Ultimately, our team selected the seven product demands that users were most concerned about.

Here are the seven cutting-edge features crafted from the seven product demands voted by our community:

Display token unit prices on the home screen. Introduction of a One-Stop Authorization Management feature. Improvement of address book management for usability and efficiency. Display of miner fees in fiat currency. Provision of an entrance of test coin acquisition websites. Upgraded DApp favorites and classification management. Faster App startup speed.

New Token Unit Price Display on the Home Screen

The update optimizes the home screen display of imToken, adding displays for token unit prices, appreciation & depreciation rates, and token names, allowing users to quickly grasp essential information about their wallet holdings. Additionally, they can easily turn on/off the information according to their needs and preferences. This gives them more personalized experiences.

New "Revoke" Entrance

The imToken homepage has added a "Revoke" entrance feature. Users can now access the Revoke Authorization Management page with a single click. Here, they can view the authorization status of their address under any network and perform operations such as canceling authorizations, making it easy to manage and monitor the authorization status of their transactions. This feature is currently active on Ethereum, Layer2s, and other EVM-compatible chains.

Upgraded Address Book Management Feature

imToken has significantly upgraded the address book management feature in the latest version. Firstly, we have added a new one-click function to the address book. When users paste a wallet address while making a transaction, imToken automatically recognizes the address and provides a convenient "Add to Address Book" option. This dramatically simplifies the address management process and eliminates the need for cumbersome manual operations.

Secondly, imToken will automatically display the wallet addresses in the quick selection address list, facilitating fast transfers. At the same time, we have enhanced the search function for active users with multiple addresses, enabling them to locate the required addresses in the address book quickly. Furthermore, the address book will also be restored when users restore their wallet using the mnemonic phrase.

It is worth emphasizing that all the above experience optimizations follow imToken's original decentralized storage principle, and users do not need to worry about the risk of privacy leakage or address tampering.

Support for Miner Fees Display in Fiat Currencies & the Addition of "Economy" Gear Option

imToken 2.12.2 introduces the function of setting miner fees in fiat currency. People can use multiple national currency units supported in the imToken wallet to quickly and intuitively assess and set miner fees, avoiding the complexity of understanding and calculating fees in GWEI. Meanwhile, we have retained the GWEI unit so that users can set miner fees according to their preferences.

In addition, imToken has added an "Economy" gear option to help users achieve the best balance between transaction confirmation time and cost. In the "Economy" gear, users can choose between "slight savings" and "moderate savings" options when setting the miner fee. At the same time, there is a manual input option. As such, people can customize the fee according to their needs and preferences.

Introduction of a Default Testnet Feature & a Faucet Entrance

The imToken 2.12.2 version has enhanced support for testnets, providing users with a more convenient way to acquire test coins. We have set the "Testnet" in the "Network Switch" page to open by default and added a new "Faucet" entrance in the testnet function bar, through which users can directly receive test coins.

Upgraded DApp Favorites & Classification Management

In this upgrade, we have improved the DApp favorites feature. When entering the browsing page to use a DApp, users can easily bookmark it as their favorite and access it at any time in the favorites list. This includes DApps that are not included in imToken.

Furthermore, we have introduced a classification management function for favorite DApps. After bookmarking a DApp, users can classify it according to its use or any other parameter. This not only helps them manage their favorite DApps more systematically, but also allows for quick access, saving time. In the future, we will introduce a sharing function for sharing favorite DApps with friends with a single click.

App Startup Speed Improvement

In this update, we have optimized the App's startup speed. Whether using Android or iOS, people can experience faster startup speed, enjoying a smoother and more efficient operation experience while using imToken.

Finally

Over the past seven years, imToken has grown from a startup company focusing on the Ethereum community into a multi-chain, multi-network digital asset management platform used by millions of people worldwide. The built-in Tokenlon DEX service has helped over 1.07 million users seamlessly flash exchange within the wallet. For users with high-security needs, our hardware wallet imKey , guarantees heightened security. Looking towards future wider user payment scenarios, we have invested in and incubated the payment network RIVO . Every innovation and development of imToken is inseparable from the support and trust of our community.

The Sweet7 campaign enabled us to understand our users more deeply and grasp their needs more accurately. Moving forward, we aim to achieve more milestones with our users by building more user-centric product features.

