Imugene and JW Therapeutics Announce a Collaboration to Advance onCARlytics and Carteyva® Combination in Solid Tumours

Imugene and JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., LTD have entered a strategic collaboration to evaluate a novel combination therapy using Imugene's onCARlytics (CF33-CD19) oncolytic virus and JW's CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, Carteyva®, in refractory solid tumors.

The collaboration includes preclinical studies, followed by a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial (IIT) in China targeting difficult-to-treat cancers.

This approach represents a first-in-class "mark and kill" strategy, leveraging oncolytic virus-induced CD19 expression to make solid tumors targetable by CD19-CAR T cells.

The collaboration leverages JW's commercial CAR-T infrastructure and Imugene's clinical onCARlytics platform to generate preclinical and clinical data and inform further clinical development.

SYDNEY and SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., LTD (HKEX:2126), a leading biotechnology company focused on cell-based immunotherapies, today announced a co-development collaboration to evaluate the combination of Imugene's oncolytic virus CF33-CD19 (onCARlytics) and JW's Carteyva®—a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy—for patients with advanced solid tumors.

This collaboration includes preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, followed by a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial to be conducted exclusively in China at premier CAR-T clinical centers. The approach utilizes Imugene's CF33-CD19 virus to induce CD19 expression on tumor cells, rendering them susceptible to targeting by CD19 CAR-T therapies—a transformative "mark and kill" strategy.

"This collaboration allows us to validate our onCARlytics platform in combination with an approved autologous CAR-T product," said Leslie Chong, Managing Director and CEO of Imugene. "We believe Carteyva® which is already approved in blood cancer is an ideal choice, and this initiative enables us to generate impactful data efficiently while exploring a breakthrough treatment paradigm for solid tumours."

With clear go/no-go decision points, and milestones, the collaboration ensures disciplined capital allocation while enabling strategic flexibility.

About Imugene (ASX:IMU)

Imugene is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a range of new and novel immunotherapies that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumours. Our unique platform technologies seek to harness the body's immune system against tumours, potentially achieving a similar or greater effect than synthetically manufactured monoclonal antibody and other immunotherapies.

Our pipeline includes an off-the-shelf (allogeneic) cell therapy CAR T drug azer-cel (azercabtagene zapreleucel) which targets CD19 to treat blood cancers. Our pipeline also includes oncolytic virotherapy (CF33) aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care drugs and emerging immunotherapies such as CAR T's for solid tumours. We are supported by a leading team of international cancer experts with extensive experience in developing novel cancer therapies that are currently marketed globally.

Our vision is to help transform and improve the treatment of cancer and the lives of the millions of patients who need effective treatments. This vision is backed by a growing body of clinical evidence and peer-reviewed research. Together with leading specialists and medical professionals, we believe Imugene's immuno-oncology therapies may become foundation treatments for cancer. Our goal is to ensure that Imugene and its shareholders are at the forefront of this rapidly growing global market.

About JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126)

JW Therapeutics (HKEx:2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Since its founding in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built an integrated platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and beyond, and to leading the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

Release authorised by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Imugene Limited and Chief Executive Officer JW Therapeutics.

