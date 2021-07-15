Imuraya is shaking up the industry with the introduction of their Yawamochi Cup Dessert

A breakdown of the dessert's name helps consumers understand the uniqueness of this item. Yawa – meaning of soft texture and mochi – Japanese rice cake, combine to show the special attributes of this dessert. Imuraya uses their patented mochi dough recipe to keep their mochi soft and chewy virtually straight from the freezer. Combined with five pieces of their special recipe mochi, creamy Ice Dessert and sweet red bean paste complete this one of a kind dessert.

This dessert incorporates more traditional Japanese flavors emphasizing the sweet red bean paste which is a staple in Asian desserts. Rather than the savory flavors that American consumers are used to, the sweet red bean (or Azuki) paste adds a subtle touch of sweetness that helps emphasize the other components of the dessert. Imuraya, an industry leader because of their Azuki based desserts, hand-picks only the best sweet red beans to be used in their confections.

The Yawamochi Cup Dessert has gained a major following along the U.S. West Coast. As distribution is set to bring the desserts to the East Coast, Imuraya is hoping to introduce this treat to Americans nationwide.

About Imuraya USA, Inc.

Imuraya was established in 1896 and has become a cornerstone in Japanese Confections. They are known best for their azuki products, but offer a wide variety of desserts ranging from their most popular product, The Azuki Bar (red bean popsicle) to their Vegan Frozen Mochi Coconut Dessert. Imuraya is regularly innovating their products to be inclusive of all dietary restrictions including: Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher. Imuraya prides itself on using high quality ingredients to create top quality products for all ages to enjoy!

Media Contacts:

Masahiko "Masa" Eguchi – 949-251-9205

Imuraya USA, INC. – 2502 Barranca Parkway - Irvine, CA

[email protected]

SOURCE Imuraya Group LLC