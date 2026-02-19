iMused Marks First Official Platform Song Release With "The Bag," Written by CLEO-P Using Arya Starr's Musical DNA as the Muse Source

Flagship launch track showcases iMused's ethical model: creator-led songwriting plus transparent royalties and credit for the "Muse" whose DNA helps shape the sound

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iMused, powered by the social impact venture 144K Collective and backed by 9th Ward Promotions and Production Company, is an ethical AI music platform built to protect, credit, and pay artists when their creative DNA inspires new work, announced today its first official song release from the platform: "The Bag," written by songwriter Vernique Sibert (aka CLEO-P / The Crazed Lunatic) using Arya Starr's Musical DNA as the Muse source.

iMused

Selected as iMused's flagship launch track, "The Bag" represents the platform's core promise: technology that accelerates creativity while honoring artists through consent-forward design, attribution, and royalties tied to musical influence.

"iMused was built to prove a simple point: innovation does not have to come at the expense of creators," said Jay Davis, Founder of 144K Collective and a leader behind iMused. "This release is our first real-world milestone that shows ethical AI can scale creativity while still protecting artists with transparent credit and royalties."

Sibert, a lifelong vocalist and songwriter whose background spans choir, opera training, performance, and multilingual music, said iMused helped her turn inspiration into a complete, commercially ready track faster than traditional workflows.

"I was terrified of AI for a long time," Sibert said. "Then I realized this is not a replacement for what's in your head and heart. It's a tool that can help eliminate writer's block and help you finish the song you can already hear but cannot quite complete. Using Musical DNA made it feel more human, like a bridge between artistry and technology."

"The Bag" is built around a message of focus and forward motion: not letting distractions, doubt, or obstacles get in the way of your goals. "For me, 'the bag' is momentum," Sibert said. "It's the mindset to keep moving and investing in what you're building."

"The Bag" will be available February 20, 2026, across major streaming platforms.

iMused enables musicians and creators to go from concept to a fully produced, studio-quality song in as little as three minutes, dramatically accelerating the music development process without sacrificing authenticity or quality. At the heart of the platform is Musical DNA Technology™, which analyzes an artist's creative fingerprint across 12+ musical dimensions to support original, high-fidelity tracks, support faster songwriting and production, while preserving an ethical framework that includes attribution and royalties for Muse artists when their DNA is used commercially.

Designed to put artists first, iMused ensures that artists whose styles inspire new songs, or "Muses," automatically receive an auditable 10–20% royalty split and official co-producer credit on commercially released works their Musical DNA helps power. The platform also requires Performing Rights Organization (PRO) registration, public attribution via ledger, and industry-compliant documentation on commercial releases, proactively supporting rights management and transparent recordkeeping from creation through distribution.

While the app does not generate the music itself; it creates the lyrics, chord progressions, and style instructions which can then be used with AI music generation platforms—such as Suno, Mureka, or Udio—or shared with human musicians for performance.

Built for both pure AI workflows and hybrid collaborations, iMused bridges the gap between human musicianship and next-gen tools while cultivating active collaboration among musicians, producers, and fans, who can share DNA profiles and co-create new music seamlessly.

To start making your own song now, download the app or visit the webpage at imused.ai. To download the media kit, click here.

About iMused

iMused is an ethical AI music platform designed to protect, credit, and pay artists every time their creative DNA inspires a new track. Built by 144K Collective, a for-profit philanthropic organization, and 9th Ward Production and Promotions Company, iMused establishes a transparent model for AI-powered music creation that supports rights, attribution, and artist-first innovation.

MEDIA CONTACT

Taylor Murray

Reputation Management Consultants

[email protected]

281-692-8700

SOURCE iMused