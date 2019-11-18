iMusti announces its expansion into new categories

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to provide quality digital entertainment, Silicon Valley based iMusti Inc. is pleased to announce its expansion into new business categories. iMusti.com, a leading digital entertainment portal, will now be offering popular music Vinyl records, Video Games in addition to its existing DVD collection which includes Hollywood movies, documentaries, network originals (e.g. Game of Thrones), musical live performances (Opera, Ballet) and a wide range of health and fitness, yoga and meditation. Best known for offering the biggest collection of Indian content, iMusti has now opened its offering into a more intrinsic variation of entertainment.

The customers will be able to choose from more than 12,000 vinyl records of all famous international artists such as Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Metallica, Rolling Stones and much more. To provide the best quality of LPs, iMusti has sourced official titles with Universal Music Group, Alliance Entertainment, Redeye Worldwide and many others.

On the video games front, the customers will enjoy a wide variety of exclusive collection of video games for all three popular platforms including Nintendo, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. Some of the hot selling games include- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (PS4 and Xbox) and many others. iMusti has partnered with Alliance Entertainment and several other publishers to bring this excellent content for gamers worldwide.

iMusti will focus aggressively in India, as it has more than 10 years of experience in distributing media content in the Indian market and thoroughly understand customer requirements.

Talking about this significant expansion, Mr. Samir Khandwala, CEO, iMusti Inc. said, "It is a strategic decision to add two significant categories to our business- Vinyl Records and Video Games, besides plenty others. Talking about the vinyl records, the analog quality of music is far superior to digital and it is the fastest growing segment in the music industry."

"Besides these two big categories, we have expanded our video section wherein our customers can now buy live video performance DVDs (Opera, ballet) and plenty of options to choose from those interested in health and fitness. Our goal is to create one single portal that has the widest selection of entertainment media. More than 8,000 titles in this category are available on our website," he added.

According to a recent report by KPMG, the online gaming industry in India is expected to generate a revenue of INR 11,900 Cr ($17 billion) by financial year 2023, growing at 22% CAGR. While talking about the international size, U.S. will be the No. 1 gaming market at $36.9 billion in 2019 (Source: Newszoo Global Games Market Report 2019).

Commenting on the video games, Mr. Aalok P. Mehta, Director of Content, Video Games at iMusti said, "iMusti will deliver the latest console games & accessories to the Indian market."

iMusti has partnered with Allied Vaughn, and Kino Lorber and many of the film distribution companies for all latest video titles.

"With this new expansion we have more than doubled our total product offerings. We have the largest selection of video titles from Hollywood and other private producers. We will not only deliver physical games, movies, books, and music to less supported regions worldwide, but we are also in the process of innovating digital delivery systems specifically tailored for customers within these regions," said Mr. Jason Allen Martin, iMusti Chief Product and Innovation Officer.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Richard Skillman, Vice President Allied Vaughn said, "iMusti is a fast growing platform with customers from all over the world. We are excited to offer all our titles so that iMusti customers can benefit from latest and greatest offerings."

The users can now choose from a huge collection of audio, video, books, Vinyl Records, ideal gift options for music lovers such as Saregama Carvaan and music cards, best-selling international and the biggest ever Indian (especially regional) titles, and much more. To buy, please visit: www.imusti.com

