IMV announces the first wave of 2023 IMV ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awardees at AACC 2023

IMV Medical Information Division

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry, announced the first wave of category winners of the 2023 IMV ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards.

2023 Clinical Laboratory Awards

Chemistry Systems
Best Customer Satisfaction: QuidelOrtho, Roche
Best System Performance: QuidelOrtho
Best Service: QuidelOrtho

Immunoassay Systems
Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best System Performance: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best Service: bioMérieux, Inc.

Integrated Systems
Best Customer Satisfaction: QuidelOrtho, Roche
Best System Performance: QuidelOrtho
Best Service: QuidelOrtho

Hematology
Best Customer Satisfaction: Sysmex America, Inc.
Best System Performance: Sysmex America, Inc.
Best Service: Sysmex America, Inc.

Coagulation
Best Customer Satisfaction: Werfen
Best System Performance: Werfen
Best Service: Werfen

ID/AST
Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best System Performance: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best Service: bioMérieux, Inc.

Blood Culture
Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best System Performance: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best Service: bioMérieux, Inc.

About IMV's ServiceTrak™ Program

IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory reports derived from extensive phone and online interviews with laboratory testing professionals in hospitals in the U.S. These reports present an independent analysis of service trends in laboratory diagnostics and include manufacturer ratings for each instrument type. Laboratory professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the instrument manufacturers, the system performance, and the service received for their laboratory testing instruments. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses, which are represented by satisfaction ratings of 9 or 10 on this scale.

The awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS responses in each of three categories, representing the industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer that has the highest %HS responses when respondents are asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Performance award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

This wave of the 2023 ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards are based on interviews conducted in 2023 with respondents in 1,989 clinical testing locations having 4,225 instruments. These numbers are reflective of chemistry, immunoassay, integrated systems, hematology, coagulation, ID/AST, and blood culture instruments only. Probing on the customer experience from installation to instrument end of life, IMV ServiceTrak™ has been an industry benchmarking standard for over 25 years.

SOURCE IMV Medical Information Division

